Türkiye condemns attack on Kosovo police, urges dialogue for peace
Türkiye strongly condemns an attack on police officers in Kosovo's north, resulting in the death of one officer, and urges all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.
The Turkish Embassy in Pristina issued a statement condemning the attack, the ministry spokesman Bilgic said.  / Photo: AA Archive
September 24, 2023

Türkiye has condemned an attack on police in Kosovo's north, which left one police officer dead.

"We condemn the attack this morning (September 24) in the village of Banjska in the Serb-majority Zvečan municipality in the north of Kosovo, which resulted in the loss of life of one Kosovo police officer and injury of other Kosovo police officers," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Sunday.

To reduce the tension in the region and prevent escalation, he said, it is imperative that all parties act with restraint and refrain from violence.

"Dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in Kosovo and the region. As Türkiye, we will continue to support the dialogue process," Bilgic added.

Ankara wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, Bilgic said, adding: "Our Embassy in Pristina also issued a statement condemning the attack."

Earlier, a police officer was killed and another injured in a clash between a patrol unit of police and a group of armed ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Serbia and Kosovo face many disputes as Belgrade sees its neighbour as its territory and has blocked efforts for it to join international organisations and obtain recognition from other states.

The two nations' leaders met in EU-facilitated talks in Brussels to normalise relations. But, the parties have so far struggled to implement the agreements reached.

RelatedThirty armed people in Kosovo's north surrounded amid clash with police: PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
