WORLD
3 MIN READ
'This is madness': UN chief warns against new nuclear arms race
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laments the increasing investments in nuclear arsenals by major powers and a reversal of the declining trend in the number of usable nuclear weapons.
'This is madness': UN chief warns against new nuclear arms race
Guterres says the situation is a "matter of urgency" for the world. / Photo: AFP
September 26, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world was plunging into a new nuclear arms race and warned of the shadow of "annihilation" hanging over the world.

"A worrisome new arms race is brewing. The number of nuclear weapons could rise for the first time in decades," Guterres told the General Assembly on the final day of its yearly session on Tuesday.

"Any use of a nuclear weapon - anytime, anywhere and in any context - would unleash a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions," he said.

"Nuclear sabers are again being rattled. This is madness. We must reverse course," he said.

RelatedSouth Korea holds rare military parade amid North's nuclear threat

'Nuclear warheads'

In June, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that the world's nuclear powers, and China in particular, increased investment in their arsenals for a third consecutive year in 2022.

While the total number of nuclear warheads held by Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia and the United States had fallen about 1.6 percent to 12,512 over the previous year, SIPRI said the declining trend was on the cusp of a reversal.

Excluding warheads slated for dismantling, the number of usable nuclear weapons had actually increased, according to SIPRI.

The bulk of the increase was in China, which increased its stockpile from 350 to 410 warheads.

Meanwhile North Korea has ramped up its testing of its force for delivering nuclear weapons, like long-range missiles and submarines.

RelatedSaudi Arabia open to tougher IAEA checks on its nuclear activities: minister

'The edge of disaster'

Guterres said the situation is a "matter of urgency" for the world.

He said nuclear powers are making their arsenals faster, more accurate, and more difficult to detect.

Guterres said the architecture for stopping nuclear proliferation and advancing disarmament has eroded.

To get back on the track toward a reduction of such weapons, he called for countries to commit to never using their nuclear weapons "under any circumstances."

The UN leader urged reinvigoration and strengthening of the Treaties on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

And he urged implementation of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996 but still not in force because several key countries have not joined in.

"The world has spent too long under the shadow of nuclear weapons. Let’s step back from the edge of disaster," he said.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu calls for 'credible nuclear threat' against Iran
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us