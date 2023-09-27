WORLD
2 MIN READ
Children among several killed as mortar shell explodes in Pakistan
Four others were injured when the live shell exploded as a family, collecting junk for their livelihood, was breaking it up to sell in the local market in Sindh province.
Children among several killed as mortar shell explodes in Pakistan
The incident occurred in the Katcha area of Kandhkot district.  Representational photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
September 27, 2023

At least eight people were killed, including children and women, and four others were injured when a live mortar shell exploded in the southeastern Sindh province of Pakistan.

The incident occurred in the Katcha area of Kandhkot district on Wednesday, local broadcaster Dunya News reported.

Police said the live shell exploded while the family, collecting junk for livelihood, was breaking it up to sell in the local market after finding it from an unknown place.

At least four people were injured and taken to a hospital, the media outlet said.

Meanwhile, Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the provincial inspector general on how a rocket shell got into the area.

RelatedDeadly bomb blast targets labourers in Northwestern Pakistan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us