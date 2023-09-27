TÜRKİYE
Vincenzo Montella signs three-year contract with Türkiye
49-year-old Italian coach says we want to "bring happiness to all fans and people of the country through football," at the signing ceremony.
Montella said Türkiye is a young team, and he knows it well as he last coached Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor between 2021 and 2023. / Photo: AA
September 27, 2023

Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella has signed a three-year contract to coach the Turkish national football team.

In the signing ceremony at the Riva Facility of the Turkish football body in Istanbul, Montella, 49, said he did not hesitate to accept the offer from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), is "very happy" to work in Türkiye and aims to do his best.

We want to "bring happiness to all fans and people of the country through football," he said, and also spoke about his aims for EURO 2024, which begins in June.

With 10 points, Türkiye are second in the EURO 2024 qualifying Group D, behind Croatia, which also have 10 and a game in hand.

In the next fixture on October 12, Türkiye will visit Croatia, a critical game which is likely to shape the top of the group. Armenia and Wales have 7 points each and are looking for a mistake of Türkiye. Latvia lost all their five matches to be eliminated.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the EURO 2024. Host nation Germany have qualified automatically.

Montella said Türkiye is a young team, and he knows it well as he last coached Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor between 2021 and 2023.

He said coaching the Turkish national team is "responsibility," and he is here to accomplish the goals, adding that he is "very proud" to take the helm.

Successful career

Before his retirement in 2009, Montella played for Roma for many years, where he won an Italian Serie A title, an Italian Cup and a Super Cup.

He amassed 20 caps for Italy, playing for his nation at the UEFA EURO 2000, and 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Montella has also coached Roma, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and AC Milan in Italy, and Spain's Sevilla.

He led AC Milan to the Italian Super Cup victory in the 2016-17 season.

SOURCE:AA
