Palestinians march at youth's funeral following settler rampage
Tensions escalate in the occupied West Bank with Israeli settler violence on the rise, contributing to the highest yearly death toll for Palestinians in nearly two decades.
A Palestinian honor guard carries the body of Labeeb Dumaidi during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. / Photo: AP
October 6, 2023

Palestinians marched to bury 19-year-old Labeeb Dumaidi killed by Israeli forces after Israeli settlers rampaged through a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank the night before.

The youth's death, coming as tensions escalate during the Jewish holiday season, marked the latest in a surge in Israeli-Palestinian fighting that has so far killed nearly 200 Palestinians this year — the highest yearly death toll in about two decades.

Some 30 Israelis have been killed during that time.

It remained unclear on Friday who fired the bullet that killed Labeeb Dumaidi, from the Palestinian town of Hawara. The Israeli military said soldiers shot a Palestinian who threw a cinderblock at an Israeli car.

Palestinians in Hawara claimed that an Israeli settler shot and killed Dumaidi, a freshman majoring in graphic design at the nearby Palestine Technical University, while he was standing on his rooftop watching clashes unfold on the street between settlers and Palestinians. The conflicting accounts could not immediately be reconciled.

When the Israeli military arrived late Thursday to disperse the angry crowds of settlers and Palestinians, residents said that the violence only escalated. Palestinians threw stones at soldiers, the army said, damaging Israeli cars. Soldiers responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire.

When the soldiers and settlers retreated, Hawara residents said they were left to face shattered supermarkets, charred vehicles and traumatised children.

More impunity than ever

Palestinians say that there is even more impunity for settler violence than ever, with the Israeli army doing little to stop the spiral and powerful far-right ministers at times appearing to endorse the assaults with anti-Palestinian rhetoric.

“At this point, I'm used to it, but my children still get terrified,” said 39-year-old Sultan Abu Saress, a father of three children who owns a car dealership in the town. At least 20 of his cars were damaged by settlers throwing stones Thursday night.

He said that starting a successful business in Hawara was his biggest accomplishment in life and that he'd never leave, even if settlers tried to force him.

“This is becoming a truly impossible place to live,” Abu Saress said. “But my parents were Palestinian refugees. I am not going to become one.”

Netanyahu asked security forces to impose further “security measures” in the area without elaborating. He also instructed the army to expedite construction on a bypass road that circumvents Hawara.

Such roads — a key part of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's plans to exert more control over the West Bank — are off-limits to Palestinians and specifically designed to connect large West Bank settlements to Israel.

Smotrich on Friday toured Hawara, promising his supporters that he would work hard to defend Israeli settlers who fear Palestinian attacks in the area.

Israel occupied the West Bank — along with east Jerusalem and Gaza — in the 1967 Mideast War and occupied the territory through decades of failed peace talks.

SOURCE:AP
