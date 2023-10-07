WORLD
Attack  launched to make Israel accountable for its 'aggression' - Hamas
The Palestinian group says the ongoing attack on Israel is a historic opportunity to bring "the occupation to its knees”.
The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. / Photo: AP
October 7, 2023

Hamas' armed group the Qassam Brigades has explained the rationale behind the ongoing attack on Israel.

Calling it an “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, the armed group's spokesperson Abu Ubaida said on Saturday that the fight inside Israel was proceeding as planned with the aim of holding Israel accountable for its "aggression".

“The Palestinian resistance is holding Israel accountable for its aggression against the Holy Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian prisoners,” he said.

“This is a historic opportunity to bring the occupation to its knees,” the spokesman said, calling on the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “engage in the battle.”

Israel on high alert

The Israeli army has launched airstrikes in Palestine's Gaza in the last few hours. A video released by the Israeli Army purportedly shows powerful explosions caused by the strikes, hitting densely populated areas and apparently destroying a power line. Several people can be seen running for their lives.

Dozens of Israeli warplanes hit 21 Hamas sites in besieged Gaza, the Israeli army claimed in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday morning before Israel declared a “state of readiness” for war, rocket salvoes fired from Gaza, some of them bypassing Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, hit several towns of Israel.

In the ongoing attack, at least 20 Israelis have been killed and over 540 others injured, according to media reports. The death toll is likely to increase in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Al Quds Brigades has reportedly captured a number of Israeli soldiers and moved them to Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
