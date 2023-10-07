Israel has declared ‘a state of readiness’ for war after Palestinian ruling group Hamas launched an unprecedented military operation against Israel, infiltrating from sea, land, and air into Israeli residential areas under the cover of thousands of rockets.

On Saturday morning, dozens of Palestinian fighters raided Israeli bases in the region, catching the Israeli security apparatus off guard.

Israeli radio said Hamas fighters have taken 35 Israelis captive.

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the beginning of what he called “Operation Al Aqsa Storm.”

“Today the people are regaining their revolution,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight and “expel the occupiers and demolish the walls.”

“We must set the earth on fire under the feet of the occupiers,” he said, claiming that Hamas had fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel.

The attack comes after a Palestinian was killed during clashes with illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where renewed violence by settlers during his funeral left nine others hospitalised.

The rocket fire from besieged Palestinian enclave was launched from multiple locations starting at 06:30 am [0330 GMT] and continued for nearly half an hour, an AFP journalist reported.

The Israeli army warned of sirens across the country's south, while the police urged the public to stay near bomb shelters. Explosions could be heard in cities around Tel Aviv and outside occupied Jerusalem.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007. Palestinian fighters and Israeli military have fought several devastating wars since.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory's economy. Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

Israel declares ‘state of readiness’ for war

After rockets alerted the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement that he will convene top security officials in the coming hours.

Israeli military reported that a number of Palestinian fighters have infiltrated Israel from sea, land and air from blockaded Gaza and urged Israelis to indoors.

The Israeli military also said it is on a war footing and has begun to strike targets in besieged Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved the call-up of military reservists amid ongoing fighting.

Surging death toll

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured in the Gaza rocket attack, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority has reported.

A woman in her 60s was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel after dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded enclave, according to an emergency services statement.