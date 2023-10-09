WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military aid to Israel amounts to aggression against Palestinians: Hamas
Resistance group slams Washington after President Biden orders US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel, while sending fresh military aid to Tel Aviv.
US military aid to Israel amounts to aggression against Palestinians: Hamas
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict's worst escalation in decades has claimed more than 1000 lives on both sides. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 9, 2023

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that the United States' plan to provide increased military aid to Israel amounts to "aggression" against Palestinians, after Washington ordered navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

"The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people," Hamas, which on Saturday launched the deadliest attack ever against Israel, said in a statement.

Hamas's statement came after President Joe Biden ordered US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel in a show of support while sending fresh military aid.

The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

RelatedIsraeli bombardment wipes out 19-member Palestinian family in Gaza

US Central Command confirmed Sunday afternoon that ships and planes had begun moving to their new posts.

The White House, which said that "several" American citizens had been killed in the violence, has moved quickly to affirm US backing for Israel after Saturday's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, vowing "rock solid" support and warning other parties to stay out of the conflict.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict's worst escalation in decades has claimed more than 1000 lives on both sides.

The conflict has stoked fears of a wider conflagration. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Sunday it had fired shells and missiles at Israeli positions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us