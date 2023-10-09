Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that the United States' plan to provide increased military aid to Israel amounts to "aggression" against Palestinians, after Washington ordered navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

"The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people," Hamas, which on Saturday launched the deadliest attack ever against Israel, said in a statement.

Hamas's statement came after President Joe Biden ordered US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel in a show of support while sending fresh military aid.

The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

US Central Command confirmed Sunday afternoon that ships and planes had begun moving to their new posts.

The White House, which said that "several" American citizens had been killed in the violence, has moved quickly to affirm US backing for Israel after Saturday's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, vowing "rock solid" support and warning other parties to stay out of the conflict.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict's worst escalation in decades has claimed more than 1000 lives on both sides.

The conflict has stoked fears of a wider conflagration. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Sunday it had fired shells and missiles at Israeli positions.