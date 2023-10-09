Extremist Jewish groups have stepped up calls for the assassination of Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, imam of the Al Aqsa Mosque, his lawyers have said.

The Defence Committee of Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, consisting of lawyers, issued a statement on Monday, saying Sheikh Sabri's life is under a "serious threat" due to increasing "fascism" in Israeli society and called for taking the assassination and elimination threats seriously to ensure his protection.

It also emphasised that the Israeli authorities will be held responsible for any harm to Sheikh Sabri, and lamented the silence of "Israeli security forces" over the provocations by fanatical Jewish groups and individuals which is encouraging these extremists to amplify these "dangerous calls."

The statement called for "an immediate and thorough investigation by Israeli security services into those inciting murder and terrorism", urging them to promptly apprehend the culprits and ensure they are held accountable before any further crimes are committed.

Supreme Islamic Council warning

In a separate statement, the Supreme Islamic Council of Jerusalem, presided over by Sheikh Sabri himself, said that a campaign targeting Sheikh Sabri with assassination threats had been initiated on social media since yesterday by fanatical Jews.

The statement warned that Sheikh Sabri's life was genuinely under threat, emphasising that Israel would be held responsible for any harm directed at him.

It also highlighted that Sheikh Sabri is a prominent figure in Palestine and called for "urgent intervention by Arab and Islamic countries."