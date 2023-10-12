WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli strikes put Syria's two main airports out of service: regime media
Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the Syrian regime.
Israeli strikes put Syria's two main airports out of service: regime media
The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day. / Photo: Reuters
October 12, 2023

Israeli strikes have knocked Syria's two main airports out of service, Syrian regime media reported, in the first such attack since a weekend Hamas operation on Israel triggered fierce fighting.

The "simultaneous" strikes "damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service", regime media said on Thursday, citing an unidentified military source.

The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people.

RelatedGaza on the brink as Israeli strikes continue

Blinken in Israel

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.

The military source cited by Syrian regime media described the strikes as a "desperate attempt" by Israel to "divert attention" away from the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad's regime, to expand its footprint there.

Iran, which backs Hamas, on Saturday celebrated Hamas' assault on Israel, though it insisted it was not involved in it.

RelatedSeveral UN, aid group workers killed in ruthless Israeli strikes on Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us