WORLD
2 MIN READ
"There will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt": Hamas leader Haniyeh
Haniyeh emphasises that Palestinians remain steadfast in their commitment to their homeland following Israel's order for civilians to leave northern Gaza ahead of a ground invasion.
"There will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt": Hamas leader Haniyeh
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, calls for  increased demonstrations of support for the people of Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 15, 2023

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, said that there will be no migration from Gaza or the occupied West Bank, emphasising that Palestinians are deeply rooted in their land.

“We will continue our struggle until our state is established, our captives and sacred places are liberated, and our displaced people return to their homes,” he said on Saturday in a televised address.

Haniyeh stressed that Hamas does not target children and the elderly.

He called for increased demonstrations of support for Gaza.

RelatedProtesters in US capital warn of Israeli 'genocide' in besieged Gaza

Death toll tops 3,000 as conflict rages on

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza on week ago in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood a— multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 3,500 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict October 7, including 2,215 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

RelatedHere's how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has evolved since 2005
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us