TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye firmly denounces violence against journalists in Gaza
Türkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun calls on media organisations and reporters to pay extra attention to misinformation campaigns.
Türkiye firmly denounces violence against journalists in Gaza
At least 12 journalists have been killed in the first eight days of conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas. / Photo: AA / Others
October 15, 2023

Targeting journalists in Gaza with a "cynical" agenda to "undermine" the truth and hide realities on the ground is not excusable, Türkiye's communications director has said.

"We are deeply concerned and saddened by violence against reporters, journalists, and news organisations on the ground. We strongly oppose attacks and massacres against civilians including our colleagues," Fahrettin Altun said Sunday on X.

"Respectable and decent journalism can serve peace through reflecting the realities that are otherwise hidden from the scrutiny of the general public."

He said "info wars" on social media continue to pose a danger to our access to "accurate information" as organised groups "constantly conduct disinformation campaigns that distort or fabricate reality." on Sunday.

"In such a critical time, all media institutions have a duty to report verified information only," Altun said.

He called on media organisations and reporters to pay "extra attention to misinformation campaigns and be vigilant about those who are trying to serve their war aims by manipulating publics around the world."

Editorial teams "must report accurately and push back against disinformation campaigns," the communications director said, adding that broadcasters should "air truth," reject "inflammatory" content, and avoid enabling those with war-related agendas.

"We must stand and fight together for truth and for peace," he stressed.

At least 12 journalists have been killed in the first eight days of conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

RelatedHere's how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has evolved since 2005

Israel's intensified attacks on Gaza

Last weekend, Israeli forces launched a sustained military push against Gaza in response to a military offensive by Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern strip to evacuate to the southern strip.

RelatedLive blog: Death toll in Gaza rises over 2,300, Israel readies for invasion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us