TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Brazilian presidents discuss developments in Palestine conflict
"No country should add fuel to the fire, and concrete steps should be taken by all regarding humanitarian aid," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a phone call.
Turkish, Brazilian presidents discuss developments in Palestine conflict
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken over the phone and discussed the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine./ Photo: AA
October 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken over the phone and discussed the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“The call addressed the conflicts that are becoming more and more violent between Israel and Palestine as well as steps aimed at ensuring calm,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X on Tuesday.

“Sharing with his Brazilian counterpart Türkiye’s offers of solution for a lasting peace, President Erdogan said no country should add fuel to the fire, and that concrete steps should be taken by all regarding humanitarian aid within the framework of human rights,” it added.

Eleven days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over one million people displaced – almost half of Gaza's total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

At least 3,061 Palestinians have been killed and 13,750 others have been injured in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the armed conflict.

RelatedIsraeli occupation of Palestine is called theft: Turkish FM Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us