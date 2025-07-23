WORLD
2 min read
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
A family of a victim has to "abandon funeral plans after being informed that their coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger", according to UK media.
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Yogvivekdas Swami leads prayers in London, June 12, 2025, for the victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India. / AP
July 23, 2025

Families in the UK have received the “wrong remains” of victims of an Air India plane crash last month, which left 260 people dead, according to a media report.

The families are suffering “fresh heartache because the remains of their loved ones were wrongly identified before being flown home,” the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

It said relatives of one of the victims had to abandon “funeral plans after being informed that their coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger rather than their family member.”

In another case, the “commingled” remains of more than one person killed in the crash were mistakenly placed in the same casket, it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Investigation reveals Air India jet's engines lost fuel just before crashing

The Indian Foreign Ministry said it has been “working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention.”

“In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

He added: “We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue.”

The UK-bound plane slammed into several buildings on June 12 after crashing in western Gujarat state.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and a Canadian.

One passenger survived the crash after he jumped out of the plane.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us