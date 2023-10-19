Thursday, October 19, 2023

Arab ambassadors to the EU have demanded that the bloc stop Israel's aggression in Gaza and violations of international law.

Palestinian Ambassador Abdalrahim Alfarra pointed out in a news conference in Brussels that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pursued an "extremist" policy since he began leading the country and cited the situation in Gaza during the 17-year blockade.

Alfarra, speaking on behalf of other Arab ambassadors, said Israel is taking action in front of the eyes of the international community "to wipe Palestine off the map."

He demanded that the EU and member states stop the "massacre of civilians" in Gaza and take action against Israel's violations of international law.

1819 GMT — Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: Israeli Broadcasting Authority

Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, and Morocco, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority's official website.

Without giving details, the authority reported that Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including the embassies in Bah rain and Morocco.

The Israeli authority further stated: “The embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the start of the war by the order of the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the Ministry's Director-General.”

1809 GMT — Hamas official says group has enough Israeli soldiers to negotiate Palestinian prisoners' release

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has said that the group has a number of Israeli soldiers, held as hostages, which are enough to negotiate the release of all the Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Meshaal, who heads Hamas' diaspora office, made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya TV.

Earlier, Mashaal said Hamas's Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.

1758 GMT — US, EU must share information to prevent Israel-Gaza conflict escalation: EU's Michel

European Council President Charles Michel has said it was very important for the United States and the EU to share information and do what is needed to avoid escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Michel also noted the authorities must be vigilant to ensure that EU funds in Gaza are not misused.

1750 GMT — US envoy met with Israelis, Egyptians to develop mechanism for aid to Gaza

US Special Envoy David Satterfield has met with Israeli and Egyptian officials to develop the exact mechanism to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Israeli government is worried about the possible diversion of aid to benefit Hamas, Miller said, a concern Washington shares.

But he added that the United States expects assistance to be able to get into Gaza and that it wants to see "sustained" aid move into the enclave.

1752 GMT — 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp: Hamas

Eighteen Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run interior ministry said.

1724 GMT — France says it did not attribute responsibility for Gaza hospital attack

France has said it does not attribute responsibility for an attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza to anyone.

"We condemned the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital and we expect this incident to be prosecuted openly," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in a news conference.

"We have not attributed any responsibility to anyone on this issue." She said that serious transparency must be ensured to reveal the truth about the attack.

1704 GMT — 16 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza war: union

Sixteen Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel began bombarding the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists' union said.

Dozens of other journalists have been wounded in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a blistering Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

1654 GMT — Jordan's foreign minister says 'we fear the worst' in Gaza war

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said the country feared the worst was yet to come in the Gaza war, with no signs of success in efforts to de-escalate.

In remarks at a press conference with his German counterpart, Safadi said the war would have "catastrophic repercussions" and urged "protecting the region from the danger of its expansion".

1639 GMT — US to send two Iron Dome systems back to Israel: sources

The Pentagon plans to send the two Iron Dome missile defence systems it had previously purchased from Israel back to that country to defend itself against inbound missiles, a US official and a congressional aide have said.

The Department of Defence told members of Congress at a briefing on Wednesday it planned to lease the Iron Dome systems back to Israel, the US official and the congressional aide told Reuters.

In this type of financial arrangement, the ownership remains with the buyer. The transfer back to Israel could come within days, the congressional aide said.

1615GMT — WHO calls for daily aid flow into Gaza, including fuel

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged Israel to allow fuel to be taken into Gaza, alongside the first deliveries of water, food and medicine.

"We welcome Israel's announcement yesterday that it will not block the entry of water, food and medicines into Gaza from Egypt," Tedros told a press conference.

"Fuel is also needed for hospital generators, ambulances and desalination plants — and we urge Israel to add fuel to the life-saving supplies allowed to enter Gaza," Tedros added.

1613 GMT — MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled amid Israel-Gaza crisis

Next month's MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris have been cancelled, organisers said, citing "the volatility of world events" amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to be broadcast live and at which the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and the Foo Fighters were among nominees, was due to be held on November 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

1557 GMT — US State Department issues worldwide caution for overseas American citizens

The US State Department has issued a "worldwide caution security alert" for overseas American citizens, citing increased tensions in various locations around the world and the potential for extremist attacks and violence against Americans.

The alert did not single out any specific global event or war but comes amid an ongoing conflict in the Middle East after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel subsequently pounded Gaza with air strikes with thousands left dead.

1547 GMT — UN's Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"Gaza needs aid at scale and on a sustained basis," Guterres said during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He called on Hamas to release the hostages it seized on October 7, and on Israel to give unrestricted access for aid.

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country is actively working to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is under heavy Israeli bombardment and blockade for 13 days.

1523 GMT — Asia-Pacific news group demands protection of journalists in Gaza

A major alliance of news agencies has sought protection for reporters to work in the conflict zone amid attacks on journalists reporting on the conflict in Gaza.

The Organization Of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) said the conflict has “reached a level that threatens the safety of journalists in the region.”

"As journalists, we have been the target of grave violence for simply conducting our journalistic duty with great devotion despite all the difficulties we face," it said in a statement.

1519 GMT — You will soon see Gaza 'from inside,' Israel defence minister tells troops

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told infantry troops gathered at the Gaza border that they will soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside," his office said, suggesting a ground invasion could be nearing.

"You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come," he said according to the statement

1514 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says fires rockets at Israeli position

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said it fired rockets at an Israeli position in the village of Manara and drew an Israeli artillery barrage in response, the latest exchange in the worst escalation in violence on the border in 17 years.

The Iran-backed group says 13 of its fighters have been killed so far in the cross-border exchanges that have flared since October 7.

Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006, said its fighters had hit the Israeli position in Manara with guided missiles. It also said its fighters had attacked four other Israeli positions on Thursday.

1514 GMT — Nine more Palestinians killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

Nine Palestinians, including two teenagers, have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank, bringing the death toll in the occupied territory since October 7 to 77, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the head in Tulkarm, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in the town of Budrus, west of Ramallah.

1502 GMT — Irish MEP accuses EU of hypocrisy over Palestine

Mick Wallace, an Irish member of the European Parliament has criticised the EU for hypocrisy on the issue of Palestine, saying Israel has the support of not just the US but also the EU.

"The violence is directly linked to the occupation," the MEP said. "If we want to stop the violence, we have to stop the occupation."

He also blamed EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a biased stance.

“They (the EU) are literally giving Israel a carte blanche to commit atrocities against the people of Palestine. I mean, are they going to go to Gaza, or do the people of Gaza not matter?" Wallace lashed out at some members of the EU for supporting "Israel's decision to engage in collective punishment of the people of Gaza."

1457 GMT —Israel receives new batch of American military aid

Israel received a new batch of US military aid on as part of the package allocated by Washington to Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence said in a press release that "the Ministry of Defence has received the first shipment of American armoured SUVs" as part of the military aid package allocated by Washington to Tel Aviv.

The ministry said: "These armoured SUVs are being provided to the Israeli military to replace vehicles that have been damaged during conflicts."

1437 GMT —No UEFA matches in Israel ‘until further notice’: Football body

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that no UEFA matches will be played in Israel until further notice because of the conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

The decision came after an evaluation of the current "safety and security situation in Israel," according to a statement.

The Israel Football Association and Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv clubs previously proposed alternative venues and stadiums — which must comply with all applicable UEFA regulations —outside Israel for home matches.

1427 GMT — UK Foreign Secretary to visit Türkiye to discuss Gaza conflict

UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit Türkiye on October 20-21, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Within the framework of the visit, the latest developments in the context of Israel-Palestine will be discussed," it added.

Cleverly is travelling "to help prevent the spread of conflict across the region," according to the UK foreign office.

1427 GMT —Bangladesh declares national day of mourning for Gaza victims

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the nation will observe a national day of mourning for the killings in Gaza.

"National flags will be hoisted at half mast on the day," Hasina said in Dhaka.

A notification released later said a one-day state mourning will be observed on Saturday for Palestinians killed in Israel's brutal attack on Gaza.

1421 GMT —Kyrgyzstan condemns Gaza hospital bombing, calls for probe

Kyrgyzstan has condemned Tuesday's deadly airstrike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza that killed hundreds and injured many others.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced the strike and called for "a comprehensive investigation of this violation of international humanitarian law."

"The ministry underlines the importance of respect for the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, which entail the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," it said.

1405 GMT — Mediterranean journalist group condemns attacks on reporters in Gaza

The Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) has demanded safety and free access for reporters as the death toll among journalists covering the Palestine-Israeli conflict in Gaza nears 20.

AMAN expressed sorrow and concern about the tragic attacks against journalists and urged “all sides involved in this conflict to protect journalists, photo-reporters and TV crews and facilitate them in reporting from conflict zones.”

At least 19 journalists are among the more than 5,100 dead on both sides since October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

1353GMT — China to coordinate with Arab nations on Palestine: Xi

China’s President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will coordinate with Arab nations to seek a “lasting solution” to the Palestinian question as he pressed a two-state solution.

"China will coordinate more with Egypt and other Arab countries to work for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question," Xi told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the sidelines of a Belt and Road Forum which concluded Wednesday in Beijing.

"The top priority is to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent the conflict from spreading, or even getting out of control and causing a severe humanitarian crisis," said Xi.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution, establish an independent state of Palestine, and achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Xi said, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

1339GMT — Seven more Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank, bringing death toll to 72

Seven Palestinians, including two teenagers, have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, bringing the death toll in the occupied territory to 72, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the head in Tulkarm, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in the town of Budrus west of Ramallah.

The ministry said a 17-year-old Palestinian also lost his life to a bullet in the head in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Four Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, the statement said.

1333 GMT — Jordan, Egypt call for immediate end to Israel's war in Gaza, reject displacement of Palestinians

Jordan and Egypt have called for an immediate end to Israel’s war in Gaza and reiterated their rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from the territory.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II held talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al Sisi.

The two leaders “underlined their rejection of the policy of collective punishment, siege, starvation and displacement of brothers in Gaza,” the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement.

“Any attempt to forcibly displace (Palestinians) to Jordan or Egypt is rejected,” they stressed.

1332GMT —Israel ‘extremely grateful’ for UK support: Herzog

Israel’s president expressed his country's pleasure for the support of the UK and said he is "extremely grateful," amid escalating tension in the region.

Isaac Herzog met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Jerusalem and said the visit came at the "darkest hour" and it is a "test ... for who's our friend, who's with us."

The Israeli president criticised the BBC for not calling Hamas a terror organisation.

"The way the BBC characterises Hamas is distortion of the fact."

1326GMT — Veteran Malaysian politician Mahathir calls out Biden over Gaza hospital bombing comments

Malaysian veteran politician and former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called out US President Joe Biden for his comments about the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, dubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Pentagon liars.

Biden said on Wednesday that the hospital blast, which killed hundreds of people, including women and children, was not caused by Israeli airstrikes.

Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, stated in a post on the social media platform X that Biden's narrative is based on feedback from Nethanyahu and the Pentagon.

"Obviously Nethanyahu lies about everything. And if Biden wants to use Pentagon to give credence to his narrative, we have not forgotten how Pentagon and other American institutions lied about the existence of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Iraq," he said.

1320 GMT — Egypt repairing roads at Gaza crossing ahead of aid delivery

Machinery to repair roads has been sent through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into Gaza in preparation for the delivery of some of the aid stockpiled in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, two security sources have said.

Rafah is the only crossing not controlled by Israel but has been out of operation since the first days of the conflict in Gaza following Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side of the border.

1234 GMT —EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation

The European Union has ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation amid the Middle East crisis.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive branch, formally requested that the social media companies provide information on how they're complying with sweeping new digital rules aimed at cleaning up online platforms.

The commission asked Meta and TikTok to explain the measures they have taken to reduce the risk of spreading and amplifying violent content, hate speech and disinformation.

1151 GMT — Israel 'deliberately' striking Gaza bakeries to cause heavy losses

The government media office in Gaza has accused Israel of deliberately targeting bakeries to cause large casualties.

"Israel directly struck five bakeries or hit nearby in different areas in Gaza, leaving scores dead and hundreds injured," the office said in a statement.

It accused Israel of seeking "to cause the largest possible number of victims and exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

"These crimes show that there are no red lines for the Israeli occupation," the statement said.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.​​​​​​​

1137 GMT —Russian State Duma urges for measures to stop bloodshed in Gaza

Russian lawmakers have urged the UN and parliaments of other countries to take measures to stop the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.

The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in a statement, urged to "swiftly implement all necessary measures to halt the ongoing bloodshed and the intensification of violence against civilians in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," with the aim of averting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

"Unjustified brutality and disproportionate use of force have already led to the deaths of several thousand people. Barbaric methods of solving political problems by armed means have led to thousands of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic protests around the world," the statement read.

1121 GMT — Israeli bombs kill 3,780 in Gaza, more than 1,500 are children

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes in besieged Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women, ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a press conference on Thursday. Over 12,000 people have also been injured in Israeli bombardments.

The ministry also put the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank at 69, while 1,300 others were injured.

Israeli airstrikes have also forced four Gaza hospitals and 14 medical centres to stop treatment due to a lack of fuel and electricity, the health ministry added.

1044GMT — Pakistan to send 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan has said that it is sending the first batch of humanitarian assistance to besieged Gaza via Egypt.

A chartered plane carrying 100 tonnes of essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets will depart Islamabad for Egypt later today.

These items will be transferred to Gaza from Egypt, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly news briefing in Islamabad.

Pakistan remains concerned about the situation of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza. We strongly condemn the Israeli aggression and blockade, particularly the recent attack on a Gaza hospital. - Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Islamabad called Israel's "deliberate" attacks on civilian targets "war crimes and crimes against humanity," and demanded an immediate cease-fire, an end to the siege of Gaza, and the facilitation of humanitarian corridors for unrestricted relief supplies.

0946 GMT — Israel says aid delivery from Egypt to Gaza to begin ‘soon’

Humanitarian assistance will be delivered to Gaza from Egypt "soon," an Israeli spokesman has told Anadolu Agency.

“The delivery of aid from the Egyptian side into Gaza will begin soon,” said Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He did not, however, specify a date for the aid delivery.

Trucks carrying hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid have been parked near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, awaiting a green signal from Israel.

0937 GMT — UK backs Israel, important to provide aid to Gaza: Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the UK stood in solidarity with Israel as the two met there, with Sunak adding that it was also important to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

"We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken," Sunak said in a televised part of the meeting.

He also stressed the need to provide aid to Gaza residents.

"Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," he said.

0932 GMT — 74 organisations in Australia urge government to act immediately to broker a ceasefire

Over 70 civil society organisations, including Amnesty International Australia, has called on the Australian government to act immediately to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and halt the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a joint statement, 74 Australian civil society organizations urged the Australian government to act immediately and press Israel for a ceasefire and a cessation of targeting civilians in Gaza.

"In a horrific escalation overnight, Al Ahli hospital in Gaza city was bombed, with initial estimates of 500 people killed," said Amnesty International Australia in a statement posted on X.

0924 GMT — Egypt's Sisi to host summit with Jordan king

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi will host Jordan's King Abdullah II for a summit in Cairo on Thursday, the presidency said, as Israeli violence in neighbouring Gaza spirals.

The Jordanian royal court said in a statement that the two leaders would "discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza".

Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

0838 GMT — Egypt repairs roads at Gaza crossing for aid delivery

Machinery to repair roads has been sent through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into Gaza in preparation for the delivery of some of the aid stockpiled in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, two security sources have said.

More than 100 trucks were waiting close to the crossing on the Egyptian side, though it was not expected that aid would enter before Friday, Egyptian security sources said.

Rafah is the only crossing not controlled by Israel but has been out of operation since the first days of the conflict in Gaza following Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side of the border.

More aid is being held in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, about 45 km (28 miles) from Rafah.

The White House announced on Wednesday that it had been agreed for up to 20 trucks to pass through, with hopes for more trucks later.

0722 GMT — Israel reports 306 military deaths during Gaza conflict

The Israeli army has said that its military deaths in the current conflict with Palestinian groups have risen to 306.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 4,629 Israelis have been injured in the war in Gaza, including eight seriously.

Separately, 203 people are held hostage in Gaza, according to the army.

0700 GMT — Australian lawmaker lambasts Israel's Gaza 'collective punishment'

Australian government minister Ed Husic has accused Israel of collectively punishing Palestinians in its war on Hamas.

On Thursday, Husic told Australian Broadcasting Corp: “I feel very strongly that Palestinians are being collectively punished" after Hamas' surprise attack in Israel.

He added: “I really do feel there is an obligation on governments, particularly the Israeli government, to ... follow the rules of international law and to observe in particular that innocents should be protected."

0605 GMT — Two Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that two of its members had been killed in clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon.

A statement by the group said the two were killed in the town of Aitaroun, without providing any details about the incident that led to their death. At least 12 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the outbreak of violence on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

0600GMT — Crucial aid likely to reach besieged Gaza under fresh deal

Potentially life-saving humanitarian aid is expected to arrive in Palestine's Israel-besieged Gaza under an agreement reached by the US, Egypt and Israel.

US President Joe Biden has announced that a limited number of trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

Egypt also confirmed the passage of the humanitarian aid as hundreds of aid trucks wait at the gates of the enclave being bombarded by Israel.

"Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and American President Joe Biden have agreed on the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza via the Rafah terminal," said Egyptian presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy in a statement, without specifying a date.

Israel, which holds the Rafah gate from Palestine's side, separately said on Wednesday that it gave the green light for a limited flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

0300 GMT — Seven children among many dead in multiple Israeli strikes on Gaza

A number of Palestinians have been killed by an Israeli air strike on a house close to a school sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza.

Israeli warplanes struck a home near Ahmed Abdelaziz School run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Khan Younis refugee camp, the official WAFA news agency reported.

It said at least nine Palestinians were killed, including seven children, in the Israeli air strike on the home of the al Bakri family. It added there are family members still under the rubble.

The news spread quickly on social media, as grisly images of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up side by side on a hospital stretcher stirred outrage in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank.

Bandaged and caked in dust, the bodies were brought to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis along with three other dead members of the Bakri family. Photographers swarmed the operation room as wo men covered their eyes and doctors wept.

“This is a massacre,” hospital director Dr. Yousef Al Akkad said, his voice choking with emotion. “Let the world see, these are just children.”

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a toddler was killed and other people sustained wounds from an Israeli air strike on the camp.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that Israeli raids on residential buildings in Rafah city south of Gaza left at least 20 Palestinians dead.

Israeli forces also shot dead two Palestinian teenagers in the occupied West Bank during protests, Palestinian officials said, while WAFA news agency said Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank village of Budrus.

2330 GMT — Israel bombs house and kills 13 more in Jabalia — Palestine

At least 13 civilians have been killed and over a dozen others wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza, Palestine's official news agency reported.

"Israeli warplanes bombarded a house belonging to the al-Hawajri family in Jabalia, killing at least 13 people, and injuring around 15 others, most of whom were children and women," WAFA news agency reported.

2130 GMT — Israel allows limited aid into Gaza from Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into besieged Gaza to allow a first batch of humanitarian aid trucks through, US President Joe Biden said.

"He agreed to ... let up to 20 trucks through to begin with," Biden told reporters after calling Sisi from Air Force One while returning from a visit to Israel.

Both leaders agreed to work closely on encouraging an "urgent and robust" response to a humanitarian appeal by the United Nations, the White House said.

The two leaders also agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East and prevent escalation of the conflict, as well as reaffirming their commitment to the two nations' strategic partnership.

Sisi and Biden discussed in a phone call ways to accelerate entry of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza, Egyptian presidency said.

2130 GMT — UK PM Sunak to visit Israel on Thursday

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, before travelling on to other regional capitals, his office said, as Israel continued to bomb Gaza's neighbourhoods.

"Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’ horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit.

He said a deadly blast at besieged Gaza hospital on Tuesday, which killed hundreds of Palestinians, should be "a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict", pledging Britain would be at "the forefront of this effort".

Sunak will also urge the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible and to enable British nationals trapped in besieged Gaza to leave.

Alongside Sunak's visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will travel to Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and seek a peaceful resolution, his office said.

Britain said the three countries were "vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza".

2104 GMT — Egypt's Salah calls for an end to Gaza 'massacre'

Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah has called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza as he pleaded for an end to "massacres" amid Israel's war on the blockaded enclave.

"It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality," Salah said in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram.

"The escalations in recent weeks are unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop; families are being torn apart."

"What is clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions," Salah added.

Salah said the scenes from the hospital in besieged Gaza were "horrifying", and Palestinians in Gaza are in urgent need of food, water and medical supplies.

"I am calling on world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls — humanity must prevail."

