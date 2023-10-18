Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1859 GMT — Gaza, reeling under Israel's massive response to Hamas' October 7 operation, needs huge amounts of humanitarian aid, around 100 trucks per day, UN sources said.

"We need to start with a serious number of trucks going in and we need to build up to 100 trucks a day," the UN's Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told

CNN

Europe.

"That used to be the case of the aid programme going into Gaza," he added, even before the past two weeks of heightened unrest following the Hamas operation.

"We've been in incredibly detailed negotiations with the parties to make an understanding and an agreement on exactly what an aid program would look like going into southern Gaza," said Griffiths.

More updates: 👇

1834 GMT — Ireland announces emergency aid package of $13.7M for people of Palestine

Ireland announced an emergency aid package of €13 million (approximately $13.7 million) for the people of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Micheal Martin announced on social media platform X that €10 million will go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and €3 million will go to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"This is a crisis that simply cannot wait," Martin said.

1834 GMT — US lawmakers urge White House crack down on Hamas use of crypto after Israel attack

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to swiftly crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies by Hamas and its affiliates following Hamas's operation in Israel earlier this month.

A letter sent to the US Treasury Department and the White House from 105 lawmakers led by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Roger Marshall and Representative Sean Casten, expressed “grave concern” that Hamas and an affiliated group called Palestinian Islamic Jihad were using digital assets to fund their operations and evade US sanctions.

“Congress and this administration must take strong action to thoroughly address crypto illicit finance risks before it can be used to finance another tragedy,” the letter said.

1824 GMT — UN demands investigation into hospital attack in Gaza

The UN demanded an investigation into an Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza.

When asked by Anadolu whether the UN will be involved in the investigations to clarify details of the attack that killed hundreds of civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it is "early days" and the UN will "have to see what is done by way of investigation."

"It is essential that there could be some form of investigation into this," he added.

1809 GMT — Exchange of fire on Israel-Lebanon border amid Gaza war

The Israeli army said it had "thwarted a terrorist cell" in Lebanon, accusing unidentified militants across the border of firing mortar shells at Israel while its war with Hamas raged.

The army said in a statement its forces had fired at the location in Lebanon from which "anti-tank missiles" were presumed to have been launched towards Israeli communities near the border.

1759 GMT — Forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza is 'red line': PA statement

Forced displacement of Gaza residents is a red line that cannot be crossed, the Palestinian leadership said in a statement after a meeting in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank.

The statement said the Palestinian leadership considered the idea of the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza "a red line that we will not allow to be crossed, just as the displacement of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank should not be allowed."

1757 GMT — Indian Muslim leaders press gov't to continue 'anti-colonial' stand on Palestine

Indian Muslim community leaders demanded that the government "continue" the South Asian nation's "long-standing anti-colonial and pro-Palestinian foreign policy."

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Palestine, especially in Gaza. We strongly condemn, the continuous killing of innocent human lives, even children and women, the interruption of food, water, medicine, and electricity supply, and the continuous bombing of populated areas and attempts to evacuate Gaza,” according to a statement by 13 community leaders. ​​​​​

​It noted a “need for the international community to act immediately and stop the bloodshed,” and demanded that New Delhi “continue India's long-standing anti-colonial and pro-Palestinian foreign policy advocated by (MK) Gandhi to (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and use its sphere of influence in realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

1738 GMT — Algeria suspends football in 'solidarity' with Palestinians

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced it had suspended all matches "until further notice" in support of the Palestinians.

"Expressing solidarity with the resilient, brotherly Palestinian people and out of respect for the memories of the venerable and glorious martyrs who fell victim to the savage Zionist aggressions in Gaza against the occupied Palestinian population, the FAF has decided to suspend all competitions and matches until further notice," the federation said in a statement.

1720 GMT — EU fears destabilisation from disinformation amid Israel-Hamas war

The EU expressed concern about the growing dangers of disinformation for the bloc, as Brussels urged member states to coordinate faster to tackle illegal content online about the Israel-Hamas war.

The EU's top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton, sounded the alarm over the risks for the bloc during a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"The widespread dissemination of illegal content and disinformation linked to these events carries a clear risk of stigmatisation of certain communities, destabilisation of our democratic structures, not to mention the exposure of our children to violent content," Breton said.

1731 GMT — US should support ICC probe if it's sure Israel did not bomb Gaza hospital: expert

Targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, is “absolutely prohibited” under international humanitarian law, according to a legal expert, stressing that everyone should support an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into Tuesday night’s Israeli deadly attack on the hospital in Gaza.

In an interview with Anadolu, Ahmed Abofoul, legal researcher and advocacy officer at rights organization Al Haq, pointed out that striking hospitals can amount to a war crime.

He said this was not the first time that Israel has denied responsibility for attacks on civilian targets, referring to the May 2022 killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

1704 GMT — Bosnian politician 'unequivocally' condemns 'brutal attack' on hospital in Gaza

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bosniak member of the Presidential Council, Denis Becirovic, condemned the brutal attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in northern Gaza that killed hundreds and injured many others.

"I unequivocally condemn the brutal attack on al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, in which innocent Palestinian civilians, including many children and women, were killed.

Attacks on hospitals, which are symbols of helping people, are attacks on humanity. Protection of medical personnel and health institutions, The provision of medical assistance to the wounded and sick is guaranteed by international human law," Becirovic said in a statement.

1657 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan: UN Security Council has 'not fulfilled responsibility' in Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan slammed the United Nations Security Council which was unable to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces to allow aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

Erdogan has long criticised the UN Security Council's structure, saying the five permanent members of the council, which includes the United States who vetoed Wednesday's resolution, are not reflective of the international community and unable to take swift decisions.

In a post on social media platform X, Erdogan said Turkish efforts to establish calm in the region had been hindered by the "collective punishment" of Palestinians through air strikes and the deployment of US aircraft carriers to the region.

"The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility," Erdogan said.

"Western countries, which leave no stone unturned when it comes to human rights and freedoms, have taken no steps other than adding fuel to the fire," he said, while criticising the "biased and two-faced" media coverage of the conflict.

"Yesterday, the massacre in Gaza was taken to another dimension with the heinous attack on Al Ahli Arabi Hospital," he added.

1656 GMT — Pakistan demands ‘inclusive and transparent peace process" to secure Palestinian state

Pakistan demanded an "inclusive and transparent peace process" to secure a Palestinian state based on a two-state solution in accordance with relevant UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani noted that the "root cause of the recent conflagration lay in the non-implementation of the two-state solution."

"Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the Muslim world in projecting a unified response to the ongoing aggression and the harrowing loss of civilian life, especially children, in Gaza and steadfast commitment to the principles of international law, justice, and the preservation of human rights – the right to self-determination in particular, " he said in a statement at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Ministerial Meeting in Jeddah.

1649 GMT — Bangladesh premier condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital, calls it 'inhumane'

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly condemned Israel's “inhumane” attack on Gaza, promising that her country will always stand by the Palestinian people.

Hasina made the remarks while meeting with envoys from 14 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, including Palestine, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabi at her office in the capital Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Mome told reporters that Hasina pledged during the meeting that medicines and emergency supplies would be sent to Palestine soon.

1641 GMT — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in The Hague urge ICC action

Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to urge it and the international community to take action against what they call genocide against Palestinians.

"We are against killings of any (parties), however when it comes to Gaza the world is always (turning) a blind eye. We came here to say enough is enough," Rafat Alkayyali, 50, said, adding that he came to the ICC to protest because he believes in international law.

Protesters carried signs that said: "Justice for Palestine - Stop the Genocide" and "How many children will die until Israel is prosecuted".

1632 GMT — Egypt declares three-day national mourning for Gaza hospital victims

Egypt declared three days of national mourning for the victims of an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza.

A statement by the presidency said Egypt “mourns the civilian victims who fell in the criminal targeting of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza and all the martyrs of the Palestinian people.”

1632 GMT — Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms introduced temporary measures to limit "potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments" on posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Meta said it will change the default setting for people who can comment on news and public Facebook posts created by users "in the region" to only their friends and followers, Meta said in an updated blog post.

A Meta spokesperson declined to specify how the company defined the region. Users can opt-out and change the setting at any time, Meta said.

1549 GMT —OIC condemns 'impunity' for Israeli atrocities in Gaza

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation denounced Israel's backers for granting the country "impunity" in its war in Gaza, as US President Joe Biden conducted a solidarity visit.

The 57-member bloc of Muslim-majority countries "deplores the international positions that back the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, and grant Israel impunity, taking advantage of the double standards that provide cover for the occupying power", said an OIC statement published after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

The same statement condemned Israel for a rocket strike on Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital that killed hundreds according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

1528 GMT — UN Mideast envoy warns spillover risk 'very real and extremely dangerous'

The United Nations Middle East peace envoy warned the Security Council that the risk of expansion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza is "very real, and extremely dangerous."

"I fear that we are at the brink of a deep and dangerous abyss that could change the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, if not of the Middle East as a whole," said Tor Wennesland, addressing the 15-member body via video from Doha.

1525 GMT —Fatalities as Israel bombs mosque in central Gaza

An Israeli air strike targeted a mosque in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing and injuring "a number of Palestinians," a medical source said.

"A number of Palestinians were killed and injured in the strike on Al Aqsa Martyrs Mosque," the source told Anadolu, without giving an exact figure. The strike has caused “widespread destruction” in the area, the source said.

1521 GMT — Turkish foreign minister pushes for 'unconditional ceasefire' in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pushed for an "unconditional cease-fire" to stop the loss of civilian life in Gaza, which is in a dire state due to unabated Israeli bombardment and blockade.

"What unfolds in Gaza is a gross violation of any form of international law and any virtues that make us human beings," Fidan said while addressing an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

He said "provocations" against the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque, "settler terrorism" in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and "inhumane blockade of Gaza" continued, despite Türkiye's warnings and calls.

"Israel’s military response showed once again that by dehumanising Palestinian people, it aims to normalise their sufferings."

1513 GMT — Spanish social rights minister asks government to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

Spain's acting social rights minister asked the government to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel due to its "planned genocide" against the Palestinian people.

Ione Belarra's remarks came ahead of a high-level meeting that took place in Madrid as part of Spain's EU presidency.

"Today, I have asked our partner (in the government), the Socialist Party (PSOE), that we take ourselves more seriously in the fight against this planned genocide, which is being carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people. To do this, I believe that we should urgently suspend diplomatic relations with the state of Israel," Belarra told reporters.

"In addition, we should promote a debate at the European level in order to apply exemplary economic sanctions against those politically responsible for this genocide," she added.

1508 GMT — 'Imagery, intercepts' show Israel not behind Gaza strike: White House

US intelligence based on aerial images and intercepted communications shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, the White House said.

"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on social media.

1504 GMT — Biden vows to work for Palestinian state

US President Joe Biden renewed his commitment to a goal of creating a Palestinian state even as he offered robust support to Israel after the October 7 attacks.

"As hard as it is, we must keep pursuing peace, we must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and the Palestinian people can both live safely in security and dignity and in peace," said Biden.

"For me, that means a two-state solution," he said as he closed a solidarity visit to Israel.

1445 GMT — Israel will not allow Gaza supplies from Israel, but not block from Egypt: PM

Israel will not allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza from the Israeli side of the border but will not block aid coming from Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"In light of President (Joe) Biden's demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza," it said in a statement.

"Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to Gaza as long as our hostages are not returned," it added.

1437 GMT — Sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible incoming rockets: Israeli military

Sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, including in the city of Kiryat Shmona, warning of possible incoming rockets, the Israeli military said.

1435 GMT — Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza 'as soon as possible'

US President Joe Biden said that Israel has agreed to allow aid into the impoverished Gaza even as it wages a military campaign in response to Hamas operation.

"Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza," Biden said on a visit to Israel, adding that the United States was working with partners to get "trucks moving across the border as soon as possible".

1435 GMT — Saudi Arabia calls on nationals to leave Lebanon: embassy

Saudi Arabia has advised its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, its embassy in Beirut said on its X account.

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Lebanon is closely following the developments of the current events in the southern Lebanon region, calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon," it said.

1425 GMT — US vetoes UNSC resolution seeking pause in Israel, Gaza conflict

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas to allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

The vote on the Brazilian-drafted text was twice delayed in the past couple of days as the United States tries to broker aid access to Gaza.

Twelve members voted in favour of the draft text on Wednesday, while Russia and Britain abstained.

1424 GMT — In Tel Aviv, Biden reassures Israel, addresses Palestinian suffering

US President Joe Biden, wrapping up a rapid trip to Israel to offer assurances following an operation by Hamas, said the United States would do everything it could to ensure the country was safe.

Biden urged Israelis not to be consumed by rage and said the vast majority of Palestinians were not affiliated with Hamas.

The Palestinian people are suffering as well, he said. In remarks after meeting Israeli leaders, Biden said he would ask Congress for an "unprecedented" aid package this week.

1413 GMT — Gaza hospital massacre must be investigated as 'war crime': Irish president

The deadly airstrike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza must be investigated as a war crime, Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins said.

Speaking in Italy, Higgins said that it is “very, very important that there be a reliable investigation as to how it (incident) came to be, who is responsible and what the consequences are.”

"It must be investigated, certainly, as a war crime," the president was quoted as saying by the journal.ie, an online Irish newspaper.

1407 GMT — Saudi FM meets Iranian counterpart, discuss current military escalation in Gaza: foreign ministry

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, where they discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on X.

The Saudi foreign minister "affirmed the Kingdom's firm position towards the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people's access to their legitimate rights", it added.

1405 GMT — Israel troops kill two Palestinian teens in occupied West Bank amid Gaza aggression

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teenagers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank after protests against Israel's bombing of Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

The deaths brought the toll of Palestinians killed in the latest flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence to at least 64 in the occupied West Bank, a sharp uptick in fatal clashes with the army and settlers.

1355 GMT — Iran president says US accomplice in Israel 'crimes'

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi accused the United States of being an accomplice in Israeli "crimes" after a rocket struck a hospital complex in Gaza, killing hundreds of people.

"The people of the world consider America to be an accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime," Raisi told thousands of people who had gathered for a rally in central Tehran in solidarity with the Palestinians.

1351 GMT — Saudi Arabia, Japan agree to cooperate to ease Middle East tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work together to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and help ease tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Japanese government said.

"The two leaders concurred on maintaining close cooperation between the two countries and working on the improvement of the humanitarian situation and calming down the situation," a Japanese government statement said on their phone call.

1311 GMT — British Premier Sunak fails to endorse calls for ceasefire

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has failed to endorse cross-party calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Answering questions raised by opposition members of the parliament at the House of Commons, Sunak said Israel has a "right to defend itself, to protect its people and to act against terrorism and ensure that the awful attack we've seen from Hamas cannot happen again."

Sunak said Israel has made it clear that their armed forces will operate in accordance with international law.

"And we will continue to urge the Israelis to take every precaution to avoid harming civilians," Sunak said in response to a question raised by Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Stephen Flynn.

1300 GMT — Continued aggression on Gaza would ignite a fire that consumes the region, Lebanese FM says

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that continued aggression against Gaza could ignite a "fire that could consume the whole region".

Bou Habib speaking at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, warned against sparking tensions "that could lead to an uncontainable escalation".

1254 GMT — Israeli military says responding to shots fired at military post along Lebanon border

Israel's military said it was responding to shots fired at its military posts in the area of Zarit along the Lebanon border.

1252 GMT —Twelve Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on southern Gaza

Twelve Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu: "At least 12 Palestinians were killed, and dozens were injured in the shelling that hit a house belonging to the Abu Ishaq family in the eastern part of the Khan Yunis Governorate."

The air strike came less than 24 hours after an Israeli air strike on a hospital in Gaza that took an estimated 500 lives and drew widespread condemnation.

1251 GMT — US sanctions 10 Hamas members, financial facilitators

The US Treasury announced sanctions on 10 Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators, including a key commander, as conflict rages after the armed group's surprise operation on Israel.

The new sanctions target individuals based in Gaza and elsewhere, including Sudan, Türkiye, Algeria and Qatar, the department said in a statement.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas's financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

1229 GMT — Gaza hospital strike an 'unjustifiable tragedy', Brazil president says

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the strike that killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza was an "unjustifiable tragedy", renewing his calls for international humanitarian intervention and a ceasefire in the region.

"The innocent cannot pay for the insanity of war," Lula wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

1225 GMT — At least 471 killed in Gaza hospital strike: Hamas health ministry

At least 471 people were killed and more than 300 others wounded by the strike on a Gaza hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"The death toll of the largest and most violent massacre committed by the criminal Israeli occupation inside the Baptist Hospital reached 471 martyrs, and 28 critical cases remain, in addition to 314 people with various injuries," the ministry said in a statement.

1212 GMT — Hundreds protest in occupied West Bank after Gaza hospital strike

Palestinian protesters took to the streets in the occupied West Bank, condemning Israel for a strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds.

Hundreds of protesters in Nablus, many draped in Palestinian flags and some holding Hamas banners, chanted slogans against Israel and its ally the United States.

"Free, free Palestine," also chanted the protesters.

1204 GMT — Thousands protest in Jordan outside Israel embassy

Around 5,000 Jordanians gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Amman to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital.

Security forces blocked off roads leading to the embassy but the size of the demonstration looked set to swell amid a wave of anger in Jordan, home to many Palestinian refugees.

Despite strong denials from the Israeli army, which has blamed a misdirected Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket for the hospital deaths, the Jordanian government has said Israel "bears responsibility for this grave incident".

1157 GMT — Thousands in Tunisia protest against Israel outside French embassy

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Tunisia outside the French embassy, decrying Western support for Israel and condemning the deadly Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital.

Some protesters were waving Palestinian flags while others demanded the ambassador be expelled, accusing France of being among the Western "allies of the Zionists", journalists reported.

A second protest was due to be held outside the US embassy in Tunis at 1200 GMT, with rallies also expected in provincial towns and cities, organisers said.

1151 GMT — Hamas accuses US of being 'complicit in the massacres' in Gaza

Hamas has slammed the United States accusing Israel's long-time ally of being complicit in the ongoing strikes in Gaza, following a deadly strike on a hospital that health officials say killed hundreds.

"The continued endorsement of the Zionist narrative by the US administration makes it complicit in the occupation's massacres and the Baptist hospital massacre in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

1142 GMT — Turkish foreign minister meets his Saudi, Kuwaiti counterparts in Jeddah

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah in Jeddah, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meetings came ahead of an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia focusing on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, especially the actions of the Israeli military.

Fidan will also address the meeting, which is taking place one day after over 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

1139 GMT — Biden says will work with Israel to spare civilians

President Joe Biden said the United States would work with Israel to prevent civilian deaths as it pounds Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising to make efforts.

"We will continue to have your back. As you work to defend your people, we will continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy to innocent civilians," Biden said after meeting Netanyahu's war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu renewed charges that Hamas, which controls Gaza launched an operation inside Israel on October 7.

But Netanyahu told Biden: "As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way. "We have asked them and we'll continue to ask them to move to safer areas. We will continue to work with you, Mr. President, to assure that the minimum requirements are met," Netanyahu said.

1118 GMT — UK intelligence services analysing evidence on Gaza hospital blast, says PM Sunak

British intelligence services are analysing evidence to independently establish the facts about Tuesday's deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

"We should not rush to judgements before we have all the facts," Sunak told lawmakers.

"Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that."

1115 GMT — British foreign minister expected to travel to Mideast soon: UK source

British foreign minister James Cleverly is expected to travel to the Middle East soon, including visits to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Türkiye, a British source said.

Cleverly, who last week visited Israel following an operation by Palestinian fighters Hamas, is due to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

1111 GMT — Türkiye in talks with Hamas on hostages but 'nothing concrete for now' - state media

Türkiye is in talks with the Palestinian fighter group Hamas to secure the release of hostages it seized in Israel and took to Gaza, but there "is nothing concrete" for now, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was cited.

Fidan said on Tuesday that Ankara was discussing the release of foreigners, civilians, and children held by Hamas, and added that "many countries" had asked for Türkiye's help in facilitating the release of their citizens.

"Talks, work on the prisoner swap continue. There are talks and meetings held through intelligence units, but, in the heat of the first days, it was not possible to create a framework for this," Fidan told representatives from Turkish media this week, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

1108 GMT — EU 'cannot accept' Israel illegally halting water to Gaza: Borrell

The European Union "cannot accept" Israel stopping water supplies to Gaza's population, which "clearly" violates international law, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Suspending the water supply to a community under siege is contrary to international law. But we can't accept that," he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

1103 GMT — Russia calls on UN Security Council to condemn strike on Gaza hospital

Russia's deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the draft of the Brazilian resolution on the situation in Palestine lacks a call for an immediate cease-fire and condemnation of an attack by Israel on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

"There are two major drawbacks to this project: the presence of a wording condemning exclusively the actions of Hamas, but not the bombing of Israel in Gaza, which makes it political and unbalanced; the absence of a call for an immediate cease-fire," Polyansky wrote on Telegram.

The diplomat said Russia added amendments to the draft, one of which condemns strikes on Gaza in general, and the second calls for a humanitarian cease-fire.

1102 GMT — Biden backs Israel in blaming Islamists for Gaza hospital strike

US President Joe Biden on a visit to Israel backed his ally's stance blaming a Palestinian group for a rocket strike on a hospital that killed hundreds in war-torn Gaza and has inflamed anger across the Middle East.

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," Biden said at a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the morning after the blast that killed at least 500 Palestinians according to Gaza authorities.

"And, based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," said the US president, referring to the armed movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"But there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things," Biden added after the first protests erupted against Israel and the United States, with more expected across the Arab and Muslim worlds.

1042 GMT — China 'shocked by and strongly condemns' Gaza hospital strike

China's foreign ministry said it was "shocked by and strongly condemns" a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds, calling for an "immediate ceasefire".

"China is shocked by and strongly condemns the heavy casualties caused by the attack on a Gaza hospital," Beijing's foreign ministry said, adding: "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".

1018 GMT — Hamas says U.S. is 'blindly biased' towards Israel- statement

Hamas said in a statement that the US was "blindly biased to Israel," after Biden appeared to blame a blast at a hospital on the Palestinian group Hamas.

1013 GMT — Islamic Jihad rejects Israel's hospital bombing allegations

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group has rejected Israeli allegations that it struck the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday with a misfired rocket, which killed hundreds of people.

The group in a statement on Wednesday said Israel's attempts to point fingers at it were baseless, stressing that it does not make use of public facilities, particularly hospitals, for military purposes.

The statement said that the movement, along with other resistance groups in Gaza, is “committed to not using places of worship, public facilities, particularly hospitals, military centers, or weapon storage,” and considers “Israeli accusations as a serious attempt to evade responsibility for such crimes and the targeting of other hospitals.”

0928 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 3,300 with 13,000 injured

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has surpassed 3,300, with over 13,000 injured since October 7, the Palestinian health minister has said.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza exceeds 3,300 Palestinians, while the number of injured is more than 13,000," Health Minister Mai al Kaila said at a press conference in Ramallah, adding that these are estimated numbers due to the dire situation in Gaza as a result of continued Israeli bombardment.

She also emphasised that there is a severe shortage of medicines in Gaza, along with problems in accessing hospitals. Water cuts and the deterioration of the sewage system have increased the risks of the spread of infectious diseases.

0711 GMT — Situation in Gaza 'spiralling out of control': WHO

The situation in Gaza is spiralling out of control, the head of the UN health agency has warned, following a blast at a hospital that killed hundreds of people.

"The situation in Gaza is spiralling out of control," the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X. "We need violence on all sides to stop."

"Every second we wait to get medical aid in, we lose lives," he added. "We need immediate access to start delivering life-saving supplies."

0756 GMT — Egypt's Sisi suggests Israel to take Palestinians temporarily

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has said that forced displacement of Palestinians cannot be implemented.

Palestinians could be moved to the Negev desert in Israel "till militants are dealt with," Sisi stressed.

He also noted that what's happening in Gaza right now isn't just a military operation against Hamas, but an attempt to force people to seek refuge in Egypt.

0658 GMT — 'No excuse for hitting a hospital' in Gaza: EU chief

"There is no excuse for hitting a hospital full of civilians" in Gaza, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told EU lawmakers, adding that "facts need to be established" on the deadly attack.

The EU president, speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, said the overnight explosion that hit the Gaza hospital, killing at least 500, turned it into "a hell of fire".

"All those responsible must be held accountable," she said, not apportioning blame for the strike.

05:49 GMT — Israel: Aid to be available in south Gaza

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that humanitarian aid would be made available to Palestinians who flee Gaza City southward but did not immediately provide details on whether or how such aid would be brought into the enclave.

In a new evacuation advisory posted online, the Israeli military urged Gaza City residents to leave, saying there was a "humanitarian zone" with aid available in al Mawasi, 28 km (17 miles) down the coast.

"Al Mawasi is where international #HumanitarianAid will be provided as needed," the post said.

0535 GMT — US allows non-essential embassy staff to leave Lebanon

The United States has authorised non-essential personnel and their families to leave their embassy near Beirut, citing the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Do not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions," the State Department said.

France has also urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon, while several Western airlines have suspended flights.

Britain's foreign office has told its nationals in Lebanon to "consider whether you need to remain and, if not, leave by commercial means while they are still available."

0516 GMT — Prove you didn't strike Gaza hospital, Russia to Israel

Russia's foreign ministry has said that a strike on a hospital in Israel-besieged Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a shocking crime, adding that Tel Aviv should provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the attack.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik that the attack was a shocking "dehumanising" crime.

Separately Russia and the United Arab Emirates called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

2134 GMT — Jordan cancels summit with Biden after Israel bombs Gaza hospital

Jordan has cancelled the summit with US President Joe Biden and leaders of Egypt and Palestine, saying "there is no use in talking now about anything except stopping the war."

The summit will be held "when the decision to stop the war and put an end to these massacres has been taken," said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Amman cancelled the summit after Israel bombed a hospital in besieged Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians and wounding countless others.

0208 GMT — US raises travel advisory for Lebanon to 'do not travel'

The US State Department has raised its travel alert for Lebanon to "do not travel," citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

The State Department authorised the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from the US Embassy in Beirut because of the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon.

0052 GMT — Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula's party

The Israeli embassy in Brazil has protested against a resolution by the party of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that accuses Israel of "genocide" and "war crimes."

"It is very unfortunate that a party that defends human rights compares the terrorist organisation Hamas, which goes from house to house to murder entire families, with what the Israeli government is doing to protect its citizens," the embassy in Brasilia posted on X, formerly Twitter.

2330 GMT — Palestinian resistance group rejects Israeli accusation

Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad has described as "lies" the Israel army's accusations that it was responsible for strike on Gaza hospital.

"The Zionist enemy is trying hard to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre he committed by bombing the Baptist Arab National Hospital in Gaza through his usual fabrication of lies, and through pointing the finger of blame at the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine," it said in a statement.

"We therefore affirm that the accusations put forward by the enemy are false and baseless," it added.

2300 GMT — Biden speaks to Israel's PM, Jordan's king after Gaza hospital attack

US President Joe Biden has spoken with King Abdullah of Jordan, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel after Israel's hospital attack in besieged Gaza left hundreds dead.

Biden was also briefed on the attack by his national security team and spoke over the phone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the White House added.

2255 GMT — Hundreds of protesters outside French, UK embassies in Tehran

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside the British and French embassies in Tehran, an AFP news agency correspondent said, as regional anger grows over Israel's deadly strike on a Gaza hospital.

"Death to France and England," protesters shouted, throwing eggs at the walls of the French embassy compound in the Iranian capital.

2200 GMT — Biden postpones Jordan visit following Gaza blast

US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan after Israel’s deadly strike on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza and will only go to Israel on his Middle East trip, the White House said.

Biden decided after "consulting" with Jordan's King Abdullah II and "in light of the days of mourning" announced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who was due at the summit along with Egypt's president, the White House said in a statement.

2139 GMT — Palestinian UN envoy blames Israel for Gaza hospital strike

Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, standing with Arab UN envoys, said they were all outraged by a deadly strike on Al Ahli hospital and blamed Israel, which says a Palestinian resistance group was responsible.

"We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms, and we hold Israel responsible for this massacre, this crime, and those responsible for this crime should face justice," Mansour told reporters at the United Nations.

For our live updates from Tuesday (October 17), click here.