BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Embattled property giant denies founders left China amid default fears
Country Garden has become the symbol of the crisis gripping the real estate sector in the world's second-largest economy.
Embattled property giant denies founders left China amid default fears
China's Country Garden says 'major uncertainties' over bond payments. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 19, 2023

Chinese property giant Country Garden has denied its founder and chairwoman had fled the country, as the debt-saddled builder flirts with a default that could send shockwaves through the industry.

One of China's biggest developers, Country Garden has racked up debts estimated at 1.43 trillion yuan ($196 billion) as of the end of 2022.

Unverified reports in Chinese financial media this week claimed founder Yang Guoqiang and his daughter Yang Huiyan — the company's chairwoman — had left China.

But the firm quashed the speculation on Thursday, saying "the founder... and the group's chair of the board of directors are currently working normally inside the country".

"This rumour was posted with ulterior motives on multiple online platforms, causing a negative impact," the firm said in an online statement.

"We... reserve the right to take legal action over malicious rumours," it added.

RelatedThe ghost of housing crash haunts China's economic forecast

Defaulted in 2021

Yang Huiyan took over as chair of Country Garden in March after her father stepped down from his position on the board.

But her company is now on the frontlines of China's property crisis that has seen a string of debt-laden builders either defaulting or threatening to do so.

Bloomberg News reported last month that the billionaire boss of beleaguered builder China Evergrande — which defaulted in 2021 — was being held by police.

Country Garden was due Wednesday to repay $15.4 million in interest but had not given an official indication of whether it had done so by Thursday.

RelatedChina's economy shows signs of stabilisation as prices cool

Sales slump

Multiple news outlets, citing bondholders and anonymous sources, reported that the company had missed the deadline, putting it at risk of default.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to an AFP request seeking confirmation of the missed payment.

But the firm told Bloomberg on Wednesday that it "expects that it won't be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations on time".

It blamed its struggles on "a deep correction in China's home market and its subdued sales".

Country Garden had 148 billion yuan in cash as of the end of June but it said it intends to use that to complete unfinished housing projects whose units were sold in advance, a common business model in China's property sector.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us