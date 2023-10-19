TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye's initative on Gaza an attempt to reach de-escalation: Russian FM Lavrov
Ankara has proposed a guarantor system for the Israel-Palestine conflict to put an end to violence and reach a two-state solution, calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
Türkiye's initative on Gaza an attempt to reach de-escalation: Russian FM Lavrov
Lavrov said Russia is open to any constructive proposals, and would like to learn more about the initiative from Ankara. / Photo: AA Archive
October 19, 2023

Türkiye's initiative on Gaza is an attempt to reach de-escalation and normalise the situation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking at a news conference in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea on Thursday, Lavrov said Russia is open to any constructive proposals, and would like to learn more about the initiative from Ankara.

"What exactly is meant we would like to hear from our Turkish friends, with whom we are in contact, including on this issue," he said.

"We advocate that any approaches should be based on a balance of interests of the parties, and not on imposing someone's interests at the expense of infringing on others. It seems to me that the Turkish initiative is dictated by the desire to ensure such a balance. We will be ready to cooperate in its consideration."

Türkiye's efforts to end the conflict

Türkiye has continued intensive efforts to calm the situation in Gaza, which was aggravated after the October 7 surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, and Israeli response in the form of relentless bombardment and blockade of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Ankara has proposed a guarantor system for the Israel-Palestine conflict to put an end to violence and reach a two-state solution.

It has also called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, and declared three days of national mourning through Saturday over civilian losses.

'Risk of region-wide conflict'

Lavrov said there is a "high" risk of the current crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict.

He criticized the US for vetoing the resolution calling for a cease-fire, which could now lead the conflict to grow.

"We are witnessing attempts to 'blame' everything on Iran again. We consider these quite provocative. The Iranian leadership takes a responsible, balanced position and calls for preventing this conflict from spreading to the entire region, to neighboring countries," he said.

RelatedIsrael-Palestine conflict must end for regional, global peace: Turkish Defence Ministry

Asked about mechanisms that could stop the bloodshed, Lavrov said a decision by the UN Security Council with a call to all sides to end hostilities and ensure a possibility for addressing humanitarian issues could serve to this purpose.

"What are the prospects? I assume that the consultation of interested countries will continue. Egypt is taking the initiative. We would all like to see de-escalation in Gaza," he said.

The conflict began on October 7, when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Jewish settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in besieged Gaza.

At least 3,478 Palestinians have so far been killed, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us