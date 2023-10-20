A Southeast Asian regional bloc has called for a two-state solution in the Mideast, stressing that this is the “only” path to end the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has escalated into a bloody conflict over the past two weeks.

In a joint statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its “support for a negotiated two-state solution that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in peace and security.”

This, the bloc said, is consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“This will be the only viable path to resolving the root cause of the conflict,” it stressed.

As the death toll in the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine has climbed over 5,200, the Southeast Asian regional bloc said: “We strongly condemn the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including ASEAN nationals.”

Many citizens of Southeast Asian nations, from Thailand in particular, have been reported dead during the war in Gaza.

Expressing “grave concern” over the escalation of armed conflict, the bloc urged the “immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties and call for the full respect of international humanitarian law.”

​​​​​​​“We call on all parties to create safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian corridors,” it added.

The conflict was sparked on Oct. 7, when a cross-border raid by Palestinian group Hamas led to a protracted series of airstrikes by Israel on Gaza.

The air strikes – many on churches and mosques, hospitals, and residential areas – along with Israel’s blockade of food, fuel, water, and aid deliveries to the people of Gaza, have been met with widespread outrage, with members of the public and world leaders arguing that Israel is clearly violating the laws of war.​​​​​​​