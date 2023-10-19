WORLD
3 MIN READ
China’s Xi pushes for two-state solution to end Palestine conflict
Top priority is to stop fighting to prevent conflict getting out of control, Xi tells Egyptian premier.
China’s Xi pushes for two-state solution to end Palestine conflict
The father of Alma al Majayda, 3, killed in Israeli strikes, reacts while carrying her body during her funeral in Gaza. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 19, 2023

China’s President Xi Jinping has pressed for a two-state solution "to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel".

Xi's comments came amid an increasing humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave where close to 3,500 people, including hundreds of children, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment since October 7.

Xi told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday: “The top priority is to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent the conflict from spreading, or even getting out of control and causing a severe humanitarian crisis.”

Madbouly met Xi in Beijing, where he was attending a two-day Belt and Road Forum which concluded on Wednesday.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution, establish an independent state of Palestine, and achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Xi said, according to a statement released by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Xi lauded Egypt’s “vital role in deescalating the situation” and said it “supports its effort to open a humanitarian corridor.”

“China will coordinate more with Egypt and other Arab countries to work for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question,” said Xi.

RelatedEgypt's Sisi rejects expulsion of Palestinians to Sinai Peninsula

The conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering” in embattled Gaza.

​​​​​​​At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us