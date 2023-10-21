WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Horror of the highest magnitude': Jewish professor on Israel's Gaza hospital attack
'Outward appearance of US not surprising. What surprised me is how aggressively Joe Biden supported Israel,' says Norman Finkelstein.
'Horror of the highest magnitude': Jewish professor on Israel's Gaza hospital attack
Political scientist Norman Finkelstein said earlier Hamas's attack on Israel is akin to a slave revolt against colonial masters. / Photo: AP Archive
October 21, 2023

Famed Jewish professor in the US, Norman Finkelstein, described Israel's attack on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as "a horror of the highest magnitude" and said, "Israel always denies responsibility".

The political scientist spoke to Anadolu about the attack on the hospital and developments in the region since October 7, when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Finkelstein said there are two possible reactions to Israel's hospital attack: "emotional" and "intellectual".

On the emotional level, he said, "It was obviously a horror of the highest magnitude, and there is not much to say at that level. If you follow these events for 20 years, you will eventually become indifferent, desensitised, or exposed to the brutality that follows, and I have spent most of my adult life documenting a series of atrocities against the people of Gaza, only in small details".

On the intellectual level, he said he tends to ignore Israel's denial of attacks because "Israel always denies responsibility".

Finkelstein said weapons experts need to investigate what happened in the attack and warned that "there is always a possibility, I don't know, I'm waiting to hear what the official sources will say. What I know is, don't trust what the US government says, don't trust what the British government says, and of course, it goes without saying, don't trust what Israel says".

'Judgment cannot be made yet'

Finkelstein pointed out that the attack by Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, had "technical", "factual", and "moral" dimensions.

He noted the attack by Hamas was a surprising feat from a technical standpoint, despite Gaza being the most heavily monitored area on the planet.

The professor emphasised that Gaza is monitored by satellite and communication technologies, as well as a large "spy network" from different parties on the ground.

RelatedWhy the world cannot trust Israel regarding Gaza hospital bombing

"Despite these facts, they managed to hide this. According to Hamas, they had been working on this for two years and they managed to hide it from the Israelis, Americans, Egyptians, and even their own people. Apparently, many Hamas leaders were not even aware of it," he said.

Finkelstein said Hamas also carried out significant attacks after crossing the border, but it is not known how much was planned and how much was spontaneous, and that may never be known.

He noted political structures are making statements that serve their agendas.

"There is a broad picture of what happened, but a judgment cannot be made yet. For example, Hamas is an organisation, and there are still some aspects that are dark and will probably remain dark forever," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us