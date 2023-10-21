The Health Ministry in Gaza has warned of the "real danger" to the lives of the wounded and sick people if fuel is not provided to hospitals in the besieged enclave.

“Failing to immediately supply hospitals in Gaza with fuel poses a real danger to the wounded and sick," Ashraf Al-Qudra, a ministry spokes man, said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, a 20-truck humanitarian convoy began to enter Gaza from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Death toll tops 4,000 since the war

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas officials said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron into the Palestinian enclave.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. That figure stands at more than 1,400 in Israel.