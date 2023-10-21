Saturday, October 21, 2023

Israel is to immediately step up its strikes in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, a military spokesman has told a press conference.

"We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger," spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference.

1950 GMT — Israeli airstrike on refugee camp market results in casualties: Interior Ministry

An Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp market in central Gaza has resulted in fatalities and injuries, the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave announced.

"There are fatalities and a significant number of injuries in the Israeli army's targeting of the Nusseirat Market in the central Gaza Strip," the ministry said on Telegram, without reporting the exact number of casualties.

Related reports from various local media outlets, including the Al Aqsa radio station, noted that the Israeli strike targeted a store called Akel, causing it and nearby shops to catch fire in the marketplace, which is located in the Nusseirat refugee camp.

The situation was compounded as ambulances faced challenges reaching the market in the wake of the Israeli airstrike.

1927 GMT —Situation in Gaza 'catastrophic': five UN agencies

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is "catastrophic," five United Nations agencies have said, calling for more international help as conditions deteriorate in the densely populated coastal enclave.

"More than 1.6 million people in Gaza are in critical need of humanitarian aid," said the statement from agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the children's agency.

"Children, pregnant women and the elderly remain the most vulnerable. Nearly half of Gaza's population are children," it added.

"Gaza was a desperate humanitarian situation before the most recent hostilities," it added.

"It is now catastrophic. The world must do more."

The other three agencies to sign the statement were the World Food Programme, the development agency UNDP and the UNFPA, the population fund.

1909 GMT — Hamas refuses discussion on hostages until end of aggression on Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it will not discuss the fate of Israeli soldiers being held hostage until Tel Aviv ends its "aggression" on Gaza.

The Gaza-based group's representative in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, told reporters at its headquarters in Beirut that the release of two American hostages earlier this week was a reflection of Hamas' "moral commitment," justifying the move by citing "the circumstances of war."

Hamas' military arm, the Al Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday that they had released two American hostages "for humanitarian reasons" in response to diplomatic efforts by Qatar.

1730 GMT — Turkish President, Hamas leader discuss latest situation in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the current situation in Gaza with Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs the besieged enclave.

Erdogan told Haniyeh that Ankara is working to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the wounded there can be brought to Türkiye for treatment if necessary, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

The country is also endeavoring for a cease-fire as soon as possible between the sides in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he also said.

He stressed that a permanent solution could not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement noted.

1724 GMT — Qatar says mediation will lead to Hamas hostage releases 'very soon'

Qatar, a key power in the efforts to release hostages seized by Hamas from Israel, believes they can be released "very soon" thanks to ongoing discussions, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper Saturday.

Doha's mediation played a key role in the release on Friday evening of two American hostages who had been held since the Palestinian resistance group's attack against Israel on October 7, with the Gulf state adding that it was in talks with Israel and Hamas.

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed Al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," he added.

1715 GMT — Civilians in north Gaza will be linked to terrorists: Israel

The Israeli army has declared that anyone choosing to stay in northern Gaza and not go to the south under a previous evacuation order will be considered a partner of "terrorists" and may be killed.

The Israeli aircraft dropped "urgent warning" flyers into the besieged enclave, urging Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south.

"To the residents of the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army wrote.

"Being in the north of the Gaza Valley puts your lives in danger," it said, adding that "anyone who does not go to the south of the Gaza Valley and chooses not to stay in the northern area may be killed as an associate of the terrorist organisation."

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the statements written on the flyers belonged to the Israeli army.

1700 GMT — Arab leaders express anger over Israel's war on Gaza at Cairo summit

Egypt and Jordan have harshly criticised Israel over its actions in Gaza at a summit in Cairo, a sign that the two Western allies that made peace with Israel decades ago are losing patience with its two-week-old war against Hamas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who hosted the summit, again rejected any talk of driving Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula and warned against the “liquidation of the Palestinian cause." Jordan's King Abdullah II called Israel's siege and bombardment of Gaza “a war crime.”

Jordan's king delivered the same message, expressing his “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians.

The speeches reflected growing anger in the region, even among those with close ties to Israel who have often worked as mediators, as the war enters a third week with casualties mounting and no end in sight.

1356 GMT — Turkish president, NATO chief discuss latest developments in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the latest situation in Gaza over the phone, Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Saturday.

They also exchanged views on what needs to be done to prevent human rights violations in the ongoing conflict and the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the directorate said on X.

Erdogan stressed that the stance of Western nations had increased human rights violations in Gaza, while underlining that the failure of countries to try to stop Israel would have irreparable consequences.

1328 GMT — Israel launches fresh attacks on southern Lebanon

Israel has launched fresh airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The Israeli artillery units hit the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district, the Lebanese official news agency said.

An Anadolu correspondent on the ground reported that Israel launched missiles around Kfar Shuba region and the villages of Halta and Ghoraiba,

So far, 12 Hezbollah members and 3 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the clashes. A total of 3 civilians, including 1 journalist, died in Lebanon and 1 civilian died in Israel.

1220 GMT — UK foreign minister Cleverly calls for restraint from Israeli military

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he had spoken to the Israeli government about its duty to respect international law and to preserve civilian lives in Gaza, and for its military to show restraint.

"The UK is clear and has been consistently clear that Israel has the right to self-defence and the right to secure the release of those who are kidnapped on October 7," Cleverly told the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt.

"We are also clear that we must work and they must work to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and that their actions are in accordance with international law."

"Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, I have called for discipline and professionalism and restraint from the Israeli military," he added.

1203 GMT — French foreign minister says humanitarian corridor for Gaza is needed

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna has said that a humanitarian corridor is needed to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza and its establishment could lead to a ceasefire.

"The distribution of aid to civilian populations, starting with the most vulnerable, assumes a humanitarian corridor, which can lead to a ceasefire," she said at the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt on the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

1130 GMT - Death toll in Gaza due to Israeli attacks reaches over 4,300

The death toll in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli attacks has climbed to 4,385, Health Ministry officials in the besieged enclave have said.

The ministry said that 1,756 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

1143 GMT — Israel-Palestine conflict requires new guarantee mechanism: Turkish foreign minister

The Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Addressing the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt, Fidan said the Israel-Palestine conflict requires a new guarantee mechanism and it is necessary to guarantee steps taken by parties for just peace.

Türkiye will never allow the sufferings of Palestinians to continue, he added. He said that if Israeli attacks were to continue, these attacks would threaten global stability and peace with geographical escalation.

1139 GMT — Fuel will not be brought into Gaza: Israeli army

An Israeli army spokesman said that fuel will not be brought into Gaza as part of instructions from the Israeli political leadership. Israel stopped the entry of fuel into Gaza on October 7 amid warnings from the UN and international human rights groups.

In a statement Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesman, claimed: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is under control.”

"We appeal to the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to go south,” the spokesman said, adding that the “humanitarian aid will go in there and we will continue to intensify the strikes on the northern Gaza Strip.”

“Under directives from the political level, food, medicine and water were transported through the Rafah crossing,” he said.

1129 GMT — Palestinian health ministry concerned over exclusion of fuel from aid reaching Gaza

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has issued a statement stressing that the exclusion of fuel from humanitarian aid reaching the enclave will leave the lives of the sick and wounded in danger.

"We appeal to the international community and Egypt to work immediately to bring in fuel and emergency health needs before more victims are lost in hospitals," the statement said.

1108 GMT — Saudi Arabia rejects Israel's 'attempts at forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said that he rejected "attempts at forced displacement" of the people of Gaza by Israel.

The summit is being held in Egypt as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas' operation that killed 1,400 people.

More than 4,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

1055 GMT — Greek PM says peace process in Middle East should resume

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told a Cairo Peace Summit that a peace process over the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians should resume on the basis of a two-state solution.

"No military intervention can replace a viable political solution," Mitsotakis added, during the summit which is being held in Egypt as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza.

1046 GMT — Italy's Meloni says conflict in Middle East must not escalate

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the international community must avoid an escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas and set a roadmap towards the two states solution.

Meloni made the remarks while speaking in Egypt at the Cairo International Summit for peace in the Middle East.

1023 GMT — Bodies of 43 unidentified Palestinians buried in mass grave

The bodies of at least 43 unidentified Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza have been buried in a mass grave, the government media office in Gaza said.

“This is the second time that dozens of unidentified Palestinians have been buried since the beginning of the war," Salama Marouf, the head of the media office, told Anadolu.

The accumulation of bodies in the courtyards, rooms and refrigerators of hospitals prompted residents of the besieged enclave to dig mass graves in the gardens of their homes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

1009 GMT — Death toll in Gaza 84 percent higher than 50-day conflict in 2014: UN report

The number of people killed in Gaza since October 7 is 84 percent higher than the total number of Palestinians killed in the 50-day conflict in 2014, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Friday.

In its report, titled Hostilities in Gaza and Israel, UNOCHA citing the Health Ministry in Gaza, said since the start of the conflict on October 7, 4,137 people have been killed in Gaza, which is 84 percent higher than the 2,251 Palestinians who died in the 50-day conflict in 2014.

0853 GMT — Iran sends 60 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza

Iran sent 60 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt to be transferred to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

The aid consignment included food, medical supplies and medicines, according to the Iranian state television.

The aid was sent from Tehran Airport to Egypt in coordination with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

0842 GMT — Number of Israelis injured since October 7 rises to 5,007: Health Ministry

The Israeli Health Ministry said the number of Israelis injured since the start of the armed conflict with Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 has risen to 5,007.

According to a ministry statement, 12 of the injured people are in critical condition, 285 are in serious condition, 775 are in moderate condition, and the rest sustained minor injuries.

It said that 298 injured Israelis are still being treated in hospitals.

0840 — Gaza aid convoy 'must not be the last': UN humanitarian chief

The first convoy carrying aid into the besieged Gaza "must not be the last", the UN humanitarian chief said as trucks loaded with supplies entered the war-torn enclave.

"I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies... to the people of Gaza," said Martin Griffiths after 20 trucks crossed from Egypt into Gaza.

"This first convoy must not be the last," he warned.

0829 GMT — Over 350 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past 24 hours

At least 352 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to the government media office in Gaza.

In a statement, Salama Maarouf, the head of the office, said the Israeli attacks in different areas of Gaza have resulted in the death of 352 Palestinians over the past day.

0828 GMT — Gaza government: ‘We expect UN agency for Palestinian refugees to deliver aid in Gaza’

The government media office in Gaza said that it expects the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need in various areas of the strip.

In a statement, Salama Maarouf, the head of the office, said: "With the start of the entry through the Rafah crossing of the first limited convoy of basic needs, we are waiting for UNRWA - as the receiving party - to carry out its duty of delivering aid to those in need in various areas in Gaza."

0724 GMT — UN chief urges ceasefire as aid trucks enter Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the Israeli war on Gaza and called for global "action to end this godawful nightmare".

The war has left thousands dead and displaced a million Palestinians, who Guterres said need "much more" than the 20 trucks that were entering the besieged territory of 2.4 million people.

The Palestinians need "a continuous delivery of aid to Gaza at the scale that is needed", he told regional leaders at Cairo's "Summit for Peace".

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egypt into besieged Gaza started passing through the Rafah border crossing.

Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for aid.

Hospital workers were also in urgent need of medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat huge numbers of people wounded in the bombings.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.

0652 GMT — UN agency says 17 staff killed since start of 'vicious' Gaza war

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said at least 17 of its staff had been killed in the Gaza war, warning that the death toll would likely rise.

"To date, 17 of our colleagues have been confirmed killed in this vicious war. Very sadly, the actual numbers are likely to be higher," UNRWA said in a statement.

0647 GMT — Israel urges citizens to immediately leave Egypt, Jordan

Israel calls on its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan, the national security council said as regional tensions flared over the war in Gaza.

"Israel's National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave... as soon as possible," the council said in a statement.

0500 GMT — Egypt hosts summit with regional leaders, Western officials

Egypt is hosting dozens of regional leaders and senior Western officials for a summit on the war between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza.

The meeting in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, just east of Cairo, will discuss ways to de-escalate the fighting and seek a ceasefire amid mounting concerns about a regional conflict, Egypt's state-run media reported.

Among those attending the summit are the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority.

Also attending are the prime ministers of Italy, Spain, Greece and Canada and the president of the European Council, according to the state-run Al-Ahram daily newspaper. Foreign ministers from Germany, France, the UK and Japan are also attending, the paper reported.

0454 GMT — Israeli soldier killed, 3 injured by anti-tank missile on Lebanon border

An Israeli reserve soldier was killed and three others were injured by an anti-tank missile near the border with Lebanon, Israel’s military said.

A statement said two soldiers were in moderate condition, while a third was slightly wounded near Margaliot in northern Israel.

The Lebanese group, Hezbollah, said Friday it had attacked an Israeli force with missiles in northern Israel. In response, the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight, including military compounds and an anti-tank missile launcher.

0319 GMT — Reporters Without Borders condemns Israel's attempted media blackout

Reporters Without Borders (RSP) condemned Israel’s pressure on the media in Gaza for the past two weeks.

The group cited reasons including the killing or injuries of journalists, destruction of media buildings, restrictions on the internet and the decision to shut down Al Jazeera television.

RSF said the Israeli government is close to imposing a complete media blackout in Gaza in addition to the long-standing and recently intensified blockade, which is already affecting local journalists and their families.

Ten journalists, including eight in Gaza, have been killed while reporting under Israeli airstrikes, highlighting various risks faced by media personnel, it said in a statement.

0310 GMT —Israel signals no pause in attacks in Gaza after Hamas free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory" signaling no pause in his military's bombardment and expected invasion of Gaza.

Hamas which governs Gaza on Friday released Americans Judith Tai Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17, who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on October 7.

An image obtained by Reuters after their release showed the two women surrounded by three Israeli soldiers and holding hands with Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for the captives and missing.

Trucks carrying relief the United Nations calls a "lifeline" are still stuck on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, though Biden said movement could begin in the "next 24 to 48 hours".

0300 GMT — Palestinian child killed in West Bank, bringing death toll in territory to 84 since Gaza war onset

A Palestinian minor was killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jericho when Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jaber and Ein as-Sulṭan refugee camps, according to witnesses.

Six people were injured by army fire during the raid, while two were detained, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Medical sources said a minor who was injured in clashes between residents and Israeli forces, later died from his wounds.

Witnesses said a house belonging to Palestinian detainee Maher Shalon was demolished by Israeli forces. Israel blames Shalon for an attack that killed an Israeli settler in the Jordan Valley earlier this year.

0215 GMT — Israel kills nearly 30 residents in new Gaza massacre: Palestine

At least 28 Palestinians have been killed in new Israeli air strikes in blockaded Gaza, Palestine's state news agency WAFA reported.

Warplanes struck several areas in Rafah in southern Gaza, leaving at least seven people dead, said WAFA, citing sources.

At least 14 people were killed in an Israeli bombardment in Jabalia in northern Gaza, said one source.

An Israeli strike targeted a house in western Rafah, killing five, including three children. Two people were killed in another strike on a house in the city, while seven were reported to be trapped under rubble.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office said there are new signs that some Palestinians who initially moved south in response to the Israeli ultimatum to evacuate are returning to their homes because Israeli strikes are taking place in the south, too.

2220 GMT — Israel kills 15 Palestinians in new strikes: Gaza ministry

FreshIsraeli air strikes in the blockaded Gaza have killed at least 15 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Interior Ministry.

A ministry statement said 10 Palestinians were killed when Israeli fighter jets struck two houses in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Four children and a woman were killed in a separate strike on a house east of Rafah in southern Gaza, it said.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said 16 people were killed in the strikes.

2153 GMT — Father of freed American teen Natalie Raanan says she's doing very good

The father of freed American teen Natalie Raanan has said she's doing well after her release by Hamas.

Uri Raanan of Illinois told The Associated Press that he spoke to his daughter by telephone.

"She's doing good. She's doing very good," said Uri Raanan, who lives in the Chicago suburbs. "I'm in tears, and I feel very, very good."

The 71-year-old said he saw on the news on Friday that an American mother and daughter would be released by Hamas, and he spent the day hoping they meant his daughter and her mother, Judith.

Knowing Natalie may be able to celebrate her 18th birthday next week at home with family and friends feels "wonderful. The best news," Uri Raanan said.

He said he believes Natalie and Judith to be in transit to Tel Aviv to reunite with relatives, and that both will be back in the US early next week.

2125 GMT — Thousands gather in US capital demanding Gaza ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the US capital following a Friday prayer to demand a ceasefire in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Organised by American Muslims for Palestine, demonstrators, including women and children, congregated at the National Mall area facing the US Congress.

Demonstrators, many adorned in Palestinian scarves, or Keffiyehs, performed the prayer led by prominent imam, Omar Suleiman.

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners with messages such as "We are witnessing genocide", "End the apartheid", and "We stand with Palestine," protesters chanted slogans like "Free, free Palestine" and "Ceasefire now."

2100 GMT — Hamas working with mediators to free 'civilian' detainees

Hamas has said, after the release of two American women, that it was working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to release "civilian" captives taken during its October 7 surprise blitzkrieg against Israel.

The Palestinian resistance group said it is "working with all mediators to implement the movement's decision to close the civilian [detainees] file if appropriate security conditions allow."

The group said that Americans Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were freed following efforts by Qatar and Egypt.

2033 GMT — Blinken calls on Hamas to free more US detainees

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced relief that Hamas has released two American detainees but said the Palestinian group still holds 10 other US citizens among approximately 200 captives seized earlier this month.

All hostages, Blinken told a press conference, "should be released immediately and unconditionally."

