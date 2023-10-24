The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister has deplored inaction by the UN Security Council to stop "massacres" in Gaza by Israel since October 7.

"The ongoing massacres being deliberately and systematically and savagely perpetrated by Israel - the occupying power against the Palestinian civilian population under illegal occupation - must be stopped," Riyad al Maliki told a special Security Council session on Tuesday.

"It is our collective human duty to stop them," he said. "Continued failure at this council is inexcusable."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also accused the United Nations Security Council of deepening the Gaza crisis by bowing to the "Israeli regime".

"The international community is not rising to the challenge in the face of the Israeli regime's unlawful and unrestrained attacks against civilians," Erdogan said in a statement, adding that the UN Security Council "has deepened the crisis with its one-sided attitude".

Related 'Enough is enough': Qatar Emir Al Thani lambasts backers of Israel

'Clear violations'

Addressing the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Hamas’ attacks in Israel cannot "justify collective punishment" of the Palestinian people.

He cautioned that the situation in the Middle East is growing more dire by the hour and that the Gaza conflict risks spiralling throughout the region.

Guterres alleged violations of international law as Israel pounds Gaza, and urged an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to bring in relief.

"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres told a Security Council session, without explicitly naming Israel.

Guterres, who personally traveled to the crossing between Egypt and Gaza in a push to let in assistance, welcomed the crossing of three aid convoys so far through the Rafah crossing.

"But it is a drop of aid in an ocean of need. In addition, our UN fuel supplies in Gaza will run out in a matter of days. That would be another disaster," Guterres said.

"To ease epic suffering, make the delivery of aid easier and safer, and facilitate the release of hostages, I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

The Security Council session is bringing together top diplomats including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has previously rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying it would only allow Hamas to regroup.