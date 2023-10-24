WORLD
3 MIN READ
'They treated us well': Israeli woman narrates her ordeal in Hamas captivity
Asked why she shook hands with one of the Hamas members during her release, she says because they "took care of all our needs."
'They treated us well': Israeli woman narrates her ordeal in Hamas captivity
An Al Qassam spokesman said the release came through mediation with Qatar and Egypt./ Photo: AP
October 24, 2023

An elderly Israeli woman released from Hamas captivity has said she was treated well during her two weeks with the Palestinian group.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, said Hamas provided her a doctor to monitor her health and worked to secure her medicine.

She said her captors took care of her needs. "We ate bread, white cheese and cucumbers, just like them."

"They told us they believe in the Quran and wouldn't harm us," she added.

Asked why she shook hands with one of the Hamas members during her release, she said because they "treated us well and took care of all our needs."

Late on Monday, Hamas' military wing the Al Qassam Brigades said it had released two Israeli captives – Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, 79 – for "compelling humanitarian reasons."

An Al Qassam spokesperson said the release came through mediation with Qatar and Egypt.

RelatedGaza families mark body parts for identification in case they die in bombing

Up to 250 hostages

The Israeli government did not comment on the development, the second release of a pair of captives since the conflict began on October 7. The first release was of Americans.

The brigades said in an earlier statement that it is holding some 200-250 people in captivity, including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Jewish settlers.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Gaza, along with stepping up raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

​​​​​​​Officials have said at least 5,700 Palestinians, including 2,360 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the conflict.​​​​​​​

RelatedChina will do utmost to contribute to Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us