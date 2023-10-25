WORLD
2 MIN READ
In its 1st outbreak, South Korea confirms 29 lumpy skin disease cases
Health authorities launch vaccination across East Asian country to control outbreak among cattle
In its 1st outbreak, South Korea confirms 29 lumpy skin disease cases
The disease causes fever, and nodules on the skinPhoto [Reuters] / Reuters
October 25, 2023

South Korean authorities on Wednesday confirmed that lumpy skin disease cases in cattle rose to 29 in the nation's first such outbreak.

The first case in the East Asian country was reported last Friday, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Health authorities already launched a vaccination campaign across the country to halt the spread of the disease as they fea r more cases could surface in the coming weeks, it said.

Vaccination typically takes around three weeks to develop protective antibodies in cattle against the disease.

The viral lumpy skin disease, according to experts, is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, like flies, mosquitoes, and ticks. The disease causes fever, and nodules on the skin.

The disease was first discovered in 1929 in Africa. Though it is contained in Africa, over the years, it has made entry into new territories, including Asia in 2019.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us