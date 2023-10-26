Thursday, October 26, 2023

1910 GMT — Israel has informed mediators that it is ready to consider “a large-scale deal” that would lead to the release of a large number of Israelis held by Hamas in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Tel Aviv “informed mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, that it is ready to consider a large-scale exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza,” the public broadcaster KAN said.

“The deal includes the release of a large number of prisoners held by Hamas in Gaza,” the broadcaster said.

Hamas, in return, wants fuel to be allowed into Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and a cease-fire, KAN said.

1924 GMT — US sending nearly 900 troops to Middle East: Pentagon

Pentagon is sending 900 troops to the Middle East, spokesperson Pat Ryder has said.

"I can confirm that since our initial force posture announcement, approximately 900 troops have subsequently deployed or are in the process of deploying to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility," Ryder told reporters.

He said the US is also planning to provide the two US Iron Dome systems currently in the inventory to Israel "to help further bolster their air defense capabilities and protect citizens from rocket attacks."

1852 GMT — Only political solution can guarantee peace between Israelis, Palestinians: Greek premier

The Greek premier reiterated that only a political solution can guarantee peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and stability in the wider region, media reports said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated that Greece acknowledges the Palestinian government, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, during a telephone call with Abbas, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

He stressed Greece's longstanding support for a two-state solution and the immediate need for the steady flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

1839 GMT — Israel claims to have killed top Hamas commander in drone attack

The Israeli army has said it killed the deputy commander of Hamas intelligence unit in Gaza.

A statement said Shadi Baroud was eliminated by the army and the Shin Bet internal security service in a drone attack.

The army said Baroud was the mastermind of the Oct. 7 cross-border attack, along with Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

There was no confirmation from Hamas resistance group.

1834 GMT — Former Israeli army chief backs removing Netanyahu from office

A former Israeli army chief said that he supports the idea of dismissing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the war and appointing another premier.

Former Israeli Army Chief of Staff Dan Halutz told Army Radio that he supports having another figure to "lead the war."

"In war, we can demand an account," Halutz said, holding Netanyahu responsible for leading Israel during the past years to the current situation.

1805 GMT — Amnesty urges ceasefire to end 'unprecedented civilian suffering' in Gaza

Amnesty International made an "urgent call" for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to ensure access to life-saving aid for residents in Gaza amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The head of the human rights group, Agnes Callamard, said in a statement that the world has witnessed "horror unfolding on an unimaginable scale" in the last two weeks.

She said the situation in Gaza where more than 2 million residents are struggling to survive amid a "catastrophic humanitarian crisis" and the level of civilian casualties has been unprecedented.

Callamard said serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, by all parties to the conflict continue "unabated."

1754 GMT — Displaced Palestinians head back north after finding south no safer

When Israel warned civilians to leave northern Gaza, Rahma Saqallah and her family fled south. But after Israeli bombs killed her husband and three of her children, she is heading back home.

"Wherever we go, we will die," Saqallah said, as she prepared to leave the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the territory to return to Gaza with her surviving child.

She is among roughly 600,000 Palestinians UN officials have said fled south in response to Israel's warning to evacuate "for your own safety".

"They told us to leave for the south and then they killed us (here)," Saqallah said, calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a liar".

1752 GMT — Deployment of US air defence systems in Middle East to 'further destabilise' situation in region: Russia

Washington's attempts "to monopolise the Middle East settlement," ignoring the true causes of the protracted conflict, have largely led to the current catastrophic consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The deployment of US air defence systems in the region will only further destabilise the situation, Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow.

"What the region needs is an early de-escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and not provocations by the US in the form of supplies, deployment of the aforementioned missile systems," she said.

Zakharova argued that "such actions are in line with the American tactics of strengthening their own security ... at someone else's expense," further destabilising the situation in the Middle East and creating additional tension that may spill beyond the region.

1716 GMT —Palestine's President Abbas will 'soon' visit Moscow — Russia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will soon visit Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"I can say that soon he will make an official visit to Moscow, there will be talks with Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin)," Bogdanov said at the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society in Moscow.

1724 GMT — Hamas names over 7,000 people it says killed in war with Israel

The Gaza-based Health Ministry releases 'list of martyrs' of 6,747 people, including 2,665 children, says 529 unidentified victims not included.

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the actual number of "martyrs" is hundreds higher than in the list published in response to scepticism of Washington and Tel Aviv.

1651 GMT — Israel is not interested in expanding war - Defense Minister

Israel is ready for any development in the north, but not interested in expanding war, determined to get all hostages back from Gaza, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli ground operation in Gaza will begin when conditions are ready, reiterated Gallant.

"The security establishment is preparing for the next steps in the war against Hamas," Gallant said. “It is a war for the homeland. Either we or them, and we will win."

Gallant said Israel managed in 24 hours after the outbreak of the war to return to an offensive position "with extraordinary intensity.”

"We have 1,400 civilians and soldiers killed in battles and 224 kidnapped ones as well, and I am determined to make every effort to return the kidnapped ones to their families," he added.

1642 GMT — Spain proposes int'l peace conference to find two-state solution

"We propose that an international peace conference could be held within six months so that the entire international community feels involved. And we can definitely find a two-state solution to Israel and Palestine," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said before a European Council summit in Brussels.

"Israel is already recognized by the international community and who has to be recognized is, in this case, the Palestinian people," he said, insisting the solution to the conflict involves the coexistence of two states.

Noting that Madrid is aware that the recognition would require intense debating, he said: "We want to reach an agreement, but obviously there is still a lot of work to be done."

He renewed his call for a humanitarian pause to the conflict, as well as the establishment of a permanent flow of aid to Gaza in proportion to the needs of the population.

1635 GMT — Iran demands US halt 'genocide' in Gaza in UN General Assembly address

"US should stop supporting genocide in Gaza and Palestine," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian demanded in a UN General Assembly emergency session address on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said Iran does not welcome a widening war in the region but he offered a warning.

"I say frankly to the American statesmen now managing the genocide in Palestine, we do not welcome to expansion of the war in the region,” he said. "If the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire. It is our home and West Asia is our region.”

The Iranian diplomat also said the displacement of the Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped immediately and Gaza is currently waiting for urgent and vital humanitarian aid.

He voiced Iranian support for Hamas, saying the Palestinian resistance group is fighting Israeli "occupation" and has a legitimate right.

He said Iran can work alongside Qatar and Türkiye to help release hostages held by Hamas and free 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

1605 GMT — Irish MEPs demand ceasefire in Gaza

Irish members of the European Parliament demanded a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Mideast conflict.

MEP Mick Wallace shared a joint statement on X ahead of an EU Council leaders summit.

The group of MEPs urged the Council "to call for an immediate ceasefire, as well as urgent efforts to meet the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza." They also stressed the "universal applicability of international humanitarian law," and said it binds all parties in all conflicts.

"Indiscriminate warfare resulting in the killing of civilians cannot be justified," they wrote. "Calling for anything less than an immediate ceasefire would depart from EU's responsibility to uphold international law, to protect human life, and to secure peace."

1600 GMT — Hamas ready to swap hostages with Palestinian prisoners — Iran

Iran's foreign minister has said Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners to Tehran, world should support the release of 6,000 Palestinian prisoners.

1559 GMT — Top UN aid official calls for protection of civilians as Israel pounds Gaza

"Israeli military continues to notify people in Gaza City that those who stay in their homes will put themselves in danger," Lynn Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

"For people who can’t evacuate – because they have nowhere to go or are unable to move – advance warnings make no difference," she said.

"When the evacuation routes are bombed, when people north as well as south are caught up in hostilities, when the essentials for survival are lacking, and when there are no assurances for return, people are left with nothing but impossible choices,” Hastings added.

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza." She went on to say: "In some cases, the notification urges people to go to a humanitarian area in Al Mawasi (in southern Gaza)."

1558 GMT — 3,000 children in Gaza killed by Israel: Palestine's UN envoy

"I repeat, 3,000 children, innocent children, angels killed in Gaza during the last three weeks," Riyad Mansour said in an emotional address to an emergency UN General Assembly session on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"There is no time to mourn, more death is on the way," Mansour warned.

Mansour said 7,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, saying that fully 70 percent of all those killed are women and children.

"Is this the war some of you are defending? These are crimes. This is barbarism. If you don’t stop it for all those who were killed, stop it for all those whose lives we can still save," he implored.

1511 GMT — Head of UN agency for Palestinians calls for ceasefire in Gaza

The residents of Gaza need a ceasefire now to ensure their continued survival from a siege that has deprived them of the bare necessities of life, said the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s commissioner-general, also condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which have been going on for 20 days, and the dire situation they have led to.

Writing in Britain’s The Guardian on Thursday, Lazarini said, "An immediate humanitarian ceasefire must be enacted to allow safe, continuous and unrestricted access to fuel, medicine, water and food in the Gaza Strip," referring to the siege Israel has imposed on the enclave for weeks now, cutting off water, electricity, and humanitarian and medical supplies.

He added: "For more than two weeks now, unbearable images of human tragedy have come out of Gaza. History will ask why the world did not have the courage to act decisively and stop this hell on Earth."

He explained: “Gaza has been described over the last 15 years as a large open-air prison, with an air, sea and land blockade choking 2.2 million people within 365 sq km. Today, this prison is becoming the graveyard of a population trapped between war, siege and deprivation.”

1504 GMT — Diseases haunt displaced Palestinians amid Israeli bombardment

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are showing signs of disease caused by overcrowding and poor sanitation amid Israeli airstrikes and blockade on the seaside enclave.

“We sleep on the ground in hospitals. There is no aid or medicine,” Nadine Abdul Latif, 12, said.

“Patients are sleeping on the ground side by side with the martyrs, who are left on the ground,” she added. She said the aid sent to them to alleviate their suffering is not enough for anything.

“All kinds of diseases have spread among us, such as flu and smallpox.”

1500 GMT — Hamas representatives meet with Russian officials in Moscow

A delegation from Hamas visited Moscow for talks on the release of foreign hostages including Russian citizens that the group is currently holding in Gaza, Russian news agencies reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Senior Hamas member Abu Marzouk was among those attending the talks, TASS reported.

"Contacts were held with him in continuation of the Russian line on the immediate release of foreign hostages in Gaza.

Issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave were also discussed," TASS said.

1453 GMT — UN General Assembly president rejects Israel's 'indiscriminate targeting' of Palestinians

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis denounced attacks by Hamas on Israel but condemned the "indiscriminate" attacks by Israel against Palestinians.

Francis said Hamas' attacks were "shocking" and "has no place in our world," in opening remarks to the Assembly’s emergency session on the conflict.

"Similarly, I condemn and reject the indiscriminate targeting of innocent civilians in Gaza, and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure by Israel," he said.

"The ceaseless bombardment of Gaza by Israel and its consequences are deeply alarming." He noted that the right of self-defense of Israel does not and cannot lawfully give it a license to "undertake indiscriminate and disproportionate reprisal."

1451 GMT — Germany voices support for Israel, warns Iran not to intervene in conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on EU member states to demonstrate solidarity with Israel and warned Iran not to intervene in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Today it’s about making it clear together (as EU members) that we support Israel in defending its own country against the terrible attacks by Hamas,” Scholz told reporters in Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders.

Scholz refrained from joining international calls for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed Germany’s unconditional support for Israel.

He also warned regional actors against taking steps which could trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“Therefore, it should not happen that Hezbollah enters the war in the north with its own activities or that Iran and its proxies try to intervene here,” he said.

1411 GMT — Israeli attacks kill 50 captives in Gaza — Hamas

The estimated number of Israeli captives killed in Gaza due to air strikes is around 50, Abu Ubaida, a spokesperson for Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on their Telegram account.

The spokesperson did not give any further details.

1408 GMT — EU's Borrell backs UN chief's remarks

The EU foreign policy chief has defended UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict from criticism in some quarters, saying his words had been "distorted."

"He was also clear that all civilian lives are worth the same and that IHL (international humanitarian law) applies to all, before and after 7/10." Josep Borrell said on X.

Borrell underlined that the EU "fully" supports the work of Guterres and UN staff in favour of peace and human relief in the Middle East and worldwide.

On Wednesday Guterres called for a ceasefire in the conflict, adding that Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel did not happen in a vacuum.

1350 GMT — Israeli bombing of Gaza hospital 'great tragedy': DPRK

North Korea accused Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza and called it a "great tragedy," according to its Foreign Ministry.

It said bombing a hospital is an "unimaginable hideous war crime and unethical crime."

"Israel bombed a public health establishment which is to be protected on a top priority in peacetime or wartime under international law," it said in a statement published by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang accused the US and said Israel of committing criminal acts under the "undisguised patronage of the US."

1345 GMT — Lebanese battle blaze after Israel bombs border: officials

Soldiers and volunteers were battling a blaze on Lebanon's southern border caused by Israeli bombing overnight, local officials said, as Israel and Hezbollah exchange near-daily cross-border fire.

Mayor of the border village of Alma al Shaab, Jean Ghafari, said fire broke out after Israeli bombing late Wednesday. "The blaze reached the edges of the village after midnight" and is still burning, he said, adding that it "has come close to houses".

Security forces, civil defence personnel, United Nations peacekeepers and volunteers were battling the blaze but "have been unable to completely control it because of strong winds", Ghafari added.

The municipality said some 70 percent of the village's population had fled due to Israeli attacks.

1344 GMT — 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on house in Khan Yunis, Gaza

A total of 22 Palestinians were killed and 100 injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house belonging to a family in the city of Khan Yunis, the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza announced.

"The bodies of 22 martyrs have been retrieved thus far, with over 100 people rescued from under the rubble of the Abu Shamala family's house and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, following bombardment by the Israeli occupation," said a ministry statement.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli shelling resulted in extensive destruction of homes and properties belonging to the local residents.

1339 GMT — UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

The UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza warned it may have to shut down operations shortly if no fuel reaches the enclave, amid an increasingly desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in the enclave that has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks.

"If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across Gaza to a halt. The coming 24 hours are very critical," it said.

1335 GMT — France sends helicopter carrier to support Gaza's hospitals

The French assault vessel Tonnerre was heading to the eastern Mediterranean to support hospitals in Gaza that are struggling to cope with the high number of victims of Israeli air strikes as fuel and medical supplies run low.

President Emmanuel Macron said he was sending the helicopter carrier to help Palestinians in Gaza get access to medicines and care.

France's Defence Ministry described the 199-metre warship's role as one of humanitarian support but it was not immediately clear if that meant delivering medical supplies to Gaza or also treating wounded Palestinians on board.

"The conditions [for providing humanitarian support] have not yet been established. The idea is first to reach the area and then provide as much aid as possible," a Joint Defence Staff spokesperson said.

1314 GMT — Arab countries condemn targeting of civilians in Gaza

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco condemned the targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza which has been under Israeli bombardment.

Their joint statement mentioned that the right to self-defence does not justify breaking law and neglecting Palestinians' rights.

The Arab foreign ministers also condemned forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza, it added.

1312 GMT — Gaza war costing Israel billions of shekels daily, reports local newspaper

Israel is spending billions of shekels per day to maintain its bombardment campaign against Gaza, an Israeli newspaper reported.

"The army has purchased equipment on an unprecedented scale for the possibility of a multi-front war at the same time as the planned ground operation in Gaza is underway," according to the Yedioth Ahronoth.

"It is a major armament process never seen before that includes tens of thousands of missiles, bombs, radars, night vision devices, radios, vehicles, drones, and various types of weapons being transported by air to Israel around the clock," added the daily.

The report comes amid relentless Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following a cross-border attack since October 7.

1254 GMT — 12 more humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing

The trucks were carrying water, food, and medicine into the besieged enclave, the director of the crossing's press office, Abu Muhsin, said.

Muhsin said that with the latest aid convoy, the total number of trucks that have entered Gaza since Oct. 7 totaled 74.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

1240 GMT — Gaza death toll from relentless Israeli assaults surges over 7,000

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli air strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced.

The ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qedra said during a press conference: "The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza has reached 7,028, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly individuals. In addition, 18,484 citizens have been injured since Oct. 7.”

He said the Israeli forces committed 43 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 481 people, the majority of whom were displaced to the south of Gaza, an area that Israel claims to be safe.

"The Israeli occupation intentionally committed 731 massacres against families. We have received 1,650 reports of missing individuals, including 940 children who are still under the rubble," he continued.

Israel deliberately targeted 57 healthcare facilities and put 12 hospitals, 32 primary care centers out of service due to targeting or lack of fuel, the Health Ministry stated.

1215 GMT — Palestinian top diplomat calls Israel offensive 'war of revenge'

"This time the war that Israel is waging is different. This time... it's a war of revenge," The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki said.

"This war has no real objective than the total destruction of every livable corner in Gaza," Maliki told reporters at the Palestinian Authority's mission to The Hague.

He said the need for a ceasefire was a top priority to get aid into Gaza, where the main UN agency warned operations would cease as it was running out of fuel.

"First we need to end this aggression, this one-sided war and then we need to call for a ceasefire," he said, adding that "a ceasefire is essential... for the distribution of humanitarian aid".

But Maliki stressed that so-called "humanitarian pauses" would not alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

1208 GMT — US resolution on Gaza at UN would have completely dashed two-state solution: China

A draft UN Security Council resolution on the Israel-Palestine conflict proposed by the US would have completely "dashed" the two-state solution if it had passed, which is why Beijing opposed it, said China’s envoy to the UN.

Speaking at the council, Ambassador Zhang Jun said the proposal departed “from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and embeds the dangerous logic of clash of civilizations and the justification of war and use of force.”

"If adopted, it will completely dash the prospect of the two-state solution and plunge the Palestinian and Israeli peoples into a vicious cycle of hatred and confrontation," he added, according to an official transcript of his remarks.

He added that the US side ignored fellow council members including China, Russia, the UAE, and Brazil, proposed amendments to the text, and made cosmetic changes to the draft before presenting it.

1200 GMT — Amid Israel’s war on Gaza, Australia dispatching troops, aircraft to Middle East

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said Canberra is deploying additional Australian defence force personnel and two aircraft to the Middle East region as part of “Operation Beech.”

"The deployment of Australian aircraft and supporting defence personnel is a precautionary measure to support the whole of Australian government contingency options due to the risk of the security situation deteriorating further," he said on X, calling the situation "challenging and rapidly evolving."

The two aircraft and troops will join Australia’s aircraft deployed in the Middle East. The minister did not reveal where the contingent will be based in the region.

Canberra has expressed its support to Israel, triggering backlash in Australia which has seen mass protests against Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza.

1200 GMT — Erdogan: 'Nobody should expect us to stay silent'

"Nobody should expect us to stay silent while atrocities are happening before our eyes," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Israeli attacks on Gaza.

"How many more children must die for the EU Commission to urge ceasefire? How many more bombs must fall on Gaza for the Security Council to take action?" asked the Turkish president.

Attacks on Gaza have long crossed the threshold of self-defence, and turned into open oppression, brutality, massacre, and barbarism, Erdogan added.

0937 GMT — EU eyes call for 'humanitarian corridors and pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders will debate calling for humanitarian "pauses" in Israel's war on Gaza, as the bloc weighs how to respond to another conflict as fighting rages in Ukraine.

The European Union has struggled for both unity and influence in the face of the crisis that has engulfed the Middle East since October 7.

The 27-nation bloc has long been split between more pro-Palestinian members such as Ireland and Spain, and staunch backers of Israel including Germany and Austria.

0915 GMT — Israeli forces arrest 85 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army arrested 85 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees since Oct. 7 to 1,460, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced.

The Israeli forces arrested more than 85 citizens on Wednesday night and Thursday morning from cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, the club stated in a press release.

Those arrested included some Hamas leaders and five women, the club added.

It further stated: “The total number of prisoners in Israeli custody has now reached approximately 6,700 following the recent waves of arrests since Oct. 7.”

0910 GMT — Silence of international community over Gaza 'embarrassing' - Erdogan to Pope

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis spoke over the phone about Israel's attack on Gaza and escalating human rights violations.

Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, said Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have no justification in any sacred text, have reached the level of a massacre, and that it is shameful for the international community to turn a blind eye to them.

He stressed that all states should raise their voices against this humanitarian tragedy.

In the region that houses holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions – including Francis’ faith – lasting peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders, Erdogan told the pope.

He further highlighted Türkiye's significant efforts to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza and called on everyone to actively support these efforts to ensure uninterrupted delivery of aid to innocent civilians.

0845 GMT — UN says 'nowhere is safe' in Gaza amid Israel bombing

The United Nations issued a stark warning that "nowhere is safe" in Gaza.

With Israel retaliating after Hamas's shock October 7 attacks with strikes on nearly every part of the Palestinian enclave, "people are left with nothing but impossible choices. Nowhere is safe in Gaza," Lynne Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement.

0730 GMT — 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli overnight airstrikes on Khan Younis

At least 18 Palestinians were killed as Israeli jets kept bombing Khan Younis city in southern Gaza overnight.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency said the Israeli warplanes struck a home in Khan Younis city with several missiles.

It added that the Israeli air strikes on the home destroyed it completely, and left 18 Palestinians killed, most of them children, in addition to dozens injured.

An unidentified number of people is believed to be still under the rubble of the house.

0714 GMT — Palestinian journalist, her child killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

A Palestinian journalist and her child were killed in the early hours of Thursday when Israeli jets bombed her house in Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli fighter jets fired multiple missiles at a residence in the Al Zawaida area in central Gaza which resulted in the death of journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child.

This raised the total number of journalists killed in Gaza to 24.

0540 GMT — Israeli forces launch 'relatively large' land incursions in Gaza: army

The Israeli army carried out a "targeted raid" overnight in northern Gaza with tanks and infantry, it said in a statement, as it prepared its forces for a ground invasion.

"Overnight, the IDF conducted a targeted raid using tanks in northern Gaza, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat," the army said in a statement.

"The soldiers exited the area at the end of the activity."

0530 GMT — Israel conducts overnight 'targeted raid' with tanks in Gaza: army

The Israeli army has carried out a "targeted raid" overnight in northern Gaza with tanks and infantry, it said in a statement, as it prepared its forces for a ground invasion.

"Overnight, the IDF conducted a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat," the army said in a statement.

"The soldiers exited the area at the end of the activity."

0440 GMT — Israel's order for Gaza residents to evacuate may amount to war crime: Amnesty

A recent move by the Israeli military ordering residents of northern Gaza to immediately evacuate may amount to a war crime, Amnesty International said.

“Declaring a whole city or region a military target flies in the face of international humanitarian law, which stipulates that those carrying out attacks must distinguish at all times between civilians or civilian objects and military objectives and that they must take all possible measures to spare civilians and civilian objects," said the rights group’s Senior Crisis Response Adviser Donatella Rovera in a statement.

She added: “The messages in these leaflets cannot be considered an effective warning to civilians and instead provide further evidence that Israel aims to forcibly displace civilians i n northern Gaza".

Violating the principle of distinction by targeting civilians or civilian objects or by carrying out indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians is a war crime - Donatella Rovera, Senior Crisis Response Adviser at Amnesty Internation

0146 GMT — Biden urges 'path to peace' in Israel-Gaza war

US President Joe Biden called for world leaders to develop plans for a "path toward peace" including two-state solution when the Israel-Gaza war is over.

Biden also said during a visit by the Australian prime minister that while Israel has the right to respond to the October 7 Hamas attack it must do everything it can to protect civilians.

But as international pressure mounts for a ceasefire, Biden added that he "did not demand" that Israel delay a ground invasion of Gaza, which Israel has been pounding since the attacks.

"When this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next.

0131 GMT — WHO calls for immediate release of hostages held by Hamas

The World Health Organization (WHO) called for the immediate release of all hostages being held by the Palestinian group Hamas, expressing concern over their situation.

The call was made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus following his discussions with the Israeli non-governmental organisation the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents families of those abducted, according to a statement released by the organisation.

The WHO also asked for urgent access to each hostage and the delivery of medical care.

0018 GMT — Russian president calls situation in Gaza 'a humanitarian catastrophe'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in Gaza is a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow with representatives of different religions, Putin said "innocent people must not pay for crimes committed by others."

The president opposed the principle of "collective responsibility," saying in this case, the elderly, women, children an d entire families die.

Putin reiterated Russia's position on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, arguing that "this is the key to a long-term and fundamental settlement and peace in the Middle East.”

0000 GMT —US and Russian bids on Israel-Gaza war fail at UN Security Council

Two draft resolutions separately proposed by the US and Russia on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict failed to pass in the UN Security Council.

The council’s members first voted for the US draft resolution, which demanded humanitarian pauses in Gaza, condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages” held by the Palestinian resistance group.

The resolution got 10 votes in favour, with Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates voting against it.

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US is "deeply disappointed" that Russia and China vetoed the resolution.

Russia's draft resolution, which demanded a humanitarian ceasefire, was also voted down in the Security Council after failing to get enough votes. It received four votes in favour, two votes against and nine abstentions. The US and the UK voted no.

2200 GMT — Israel preparing for ground operation, probe to be conducted after war: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza and promised that the "scandal" on October 7 will be the subject of a thorough investigation after the war ends.

“We are preparing for a ground incursion into Gaza," Netanyahu said in a press conference, adding the timing of the offensive will be determined by the war cabinet, without providing further details, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

"We have already killed thousands of terrorists, and this is only the beginning," he said.

"Simultaneously, we are preparing for a ground invasion. I will not elaborate on when, how or how many. I will also not elaborate on the various calculations we are making, which the public is mostly unaware of, and that is how things should be."

