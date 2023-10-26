WORLD
Palestinian journalist, her child killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Journalists’ death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 24.
At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict [Photo: AA] / AA
October 26, 2023

A Palestinian journalist and her child were killed in the early hours of Thursday when Israeli jets bombed her house in Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli fighter jets fired multiple missiles at a residence in the Al Zawaida area in the central Gaza which resulted in the death of journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child.

This raised the total number of journalists killed in Gaza to 24.

In a Telegram post, Voice of Al Aqsa Radio confirmed the tragic demise of journalist Duaa Sharaf, a program presenter for the station, due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted her family's home.

The conflict in Gaza began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack on October 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched an indiscriminate bombardment in Gaza, targeting hospitals, schools, civilian residential areas, and even evacuation convoys.

More than 7,900 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicines and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

SOURCE:AA
