TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish TB3 drone takes to skies for first time, marking Türkiye's centenary
Baykar's TB3, "first of its kind," is expected to upgrade its predecessor TB2's maximum airtime, altitude, and weapons-carrying capacity.
Turkish TB3 drone takes to skies for first time, marking Türkiye's centenary
The TB3 boasts the ability to fold its wings and is capable of landing and taking off from a ship, Baykar noted. / Photo: AA
October 27, 2023

Turkish drone-manufacturer Baykar has announced that its new model of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the Bayraktar TB3, completed its first flight to mark the country's centenary.

"On the Republic of Türkiye's centennial, the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle successfully completed its maiden flight," Selcuk Bayraktar, the firm's chief technology officer, said on X on Friday.

The TB3, a short-runway-capable version of another one of Baykar's drones, the TB2, took off from an air strip in northwestern Türkiye.

"It is the first of its kind, boasting the ability to fold its wings and capable of landing and taking off from a ship," Baykar noted.

The UCAV is expected to be able to stay in the air for longer, climb to higher altitudes, and carry more weapons than the TB2.

The TB2 has been used in conflicts around the world, from Azerbaijan to Libya, and, more recently, Ukraine.

"The TB3 is designed for deployment from a newly commissioned aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu, also dubbed the world's first drone carrier," the firm added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us