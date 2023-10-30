WORLD
2 MIN READ
Aerial attacks on convoy from Iraq bound for Syria
Human rights watchdog reports that air strikes have killed several people and destroyed many of the vehicles.
Aerial attacks on convoy from Iraq bound for Syria
The US military did not immediately respond for a request for comment. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 30, 2023

Syrian opposition activists and a Beirut-based TV station say air strikes on a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria destroyed several vehicles and killed several people shortly after they crossed the border from Iraq.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not immediately clear who was behind the early Monday strikes, adding that three trucks were destroyed shortly after they entered the Syrian border town of Boukamal. It said several people were killed.

Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet that covers news in east Syria, said US aircraft carried out the attack, adding that the trucks were transporting weapons for Iran-backed militias. He said three drivers were killed.

RelatedUS says it struck Iran-linked sites in Syria after attacks on its troops

Intensified attacks

Beirut-based al Mayadeen TV, which has reporters in different parts of Syria, also reported that American warplanes carried out the attack, saying the trucks were carrying construction material.

The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Al Mayadeen and Abu Layla said that hours after the air strike, Iran-backed fighters fired rockets at the al Omar oil field that houses US troops.

The attacks come after bases housing US troops in Syria and Iraq have come under rocket and drone attacks over the past weeks as tensions rise in the region over Israel's ongoing Gaza attacks.

RelatedIsrael says it carried out air strikes on Iranian targets in Syria
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us