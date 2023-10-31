WORLD
4 MIN READ
Crisis in Palestine's Gaza is spilling into Syria, says UN envoy
Syrian people face "a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation," the UN special envoy for the country tells the Security Council.
Crisis in Palestine's Gaza is spilling into Syria, says UN envoy
"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun," says Geir Pedersen, the UN envoy for Syria. / Photo: Reuters
October 31, 2023

The Israel-Palestine crisis is spilling into Syria, fuelled by growing instability, violence and a lack of progress toward a political solution to its 12-year conflict, the United Nations special envoy for the country has said.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that, on top of violence from the Syrian conflict, the Syrian people now face "a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation" following Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing retaliatory military action.

"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun," the UN envoy for Syria said.

Pedersen pointed to air strikes attributed to Israel hitting Syria's airports in Aleppo and Damascus several times, and retaliation by the United States against what it said were multiple attacks on its forces "by groups that it claims are backed by Iran, including on Syrian territory."

With the region "at its most dangerous and tense," he said, "fuel is being added to a tinderbox that was already beginning to ignite" in Syria, which was seeing a surge in violence even before October 7.

Pedersen said the number of Syrians killed, injured and displaced is at its highest since 2020, citing a significant intensification of attacks in Syrian regime-controlled areas, including an unclaimed attack on a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Homs.

US, Russia trade barbs

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused "terrorist groups," some backed by Syria and Iran, of threatening to expand the Gaza crisis "by using Syrian territory to plot and launch attacks against Israel."

She also accused Syria of allowing Iran and "terrorist groups" to use its international airports for military purposes.

"The United States has warned all actors not to take advantage of the situation in Gaza to widen or deepen the conflict," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia of Russia, Syria's closest ally, accused Israeli forces of striking sites in Syria, including civilian airports, and called US attacks in the country "illegitimate actions" and "a gross violation of Syria's sovereignty."

He also claimed US economic interests and involvement "in contraband with Syrian grain and oil" have prevailed over political interests.

Nebenzia said there is a sharp increase in tensions around the Israel-Palestine conflict and attacks like the ones by the US might provoke spillover to the entire region.

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Iravani accused Washington of attempting "to shift the blame from the culprit to the victim."

Iravani told the council the United States' "unwavering support" for Israel "has rendered it part of the problem."

He said the US and some Western countries were attempting to give Israel an unjust right to self-defence while ignoring the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and equating the Palestinian resistance with terrorism.

"Iran's primary objective is to avoid any escalation in the region," the ambassador stressed, which is why it has endorsed international calls for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid for people in Gaza.

RelatedIsrael's 'concept paper' suggests expulsion of Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt's Sinai
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us