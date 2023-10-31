WORLD
3 MIN READ
A 'public health catastrophe' is imminent in Gaza, warns WHO
WHO warns of the risk of civilian deaths not directly linked to Israeli bombardment.
A 'public health catastrophe' is imminent in Gaza, warns WHO
About 940 children are reported missing in Gaza, according to the UN. / Photo: Reuters
October 31, 2023

A "public health catastrophe" is imminent in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier warned of the risk of civilian deaths not directly linked to Israeli bombardment.

"It's an imminent public health catastrophe that looms with the mass displacement, the overcrowding, the damage to water and sanitation infrastructure," Lindmeier told reporters on Tuesday.

Gaza health authorities say more than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began air strikes on the besieged enclave in response to October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas, killing at least 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

The Israeli military began ground operations in Gaza last week.

RelatedUN aid agency mourns 63 of its staff killed in Gaza amid Israeli bombardments

Children greatly at risk

Asked if people were dying from complications other than those from the bombardment, Lindmeier said: "Indeed they are."

A spokesperson from the UN Children's Agency, James Elder, warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with water output at 5 percent of normal levels.

"So child deaths to dehydration, particularly infant deaths due to dehydration, are a growing threat," he said, adding that children were getting sick from drinking salty water.

About 940 children are reported missing in Gaza, he said, with some thought to be stuck beneath the rubble.

The UN humanitarian office said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that water supplies to southern Gaza came to a halt on October 30 "for unknown reasons."

Lindmeier called for fuel to be allowed into Gaza to allow a desalination plant to operate. Israel has blockaded Gaza and refuses to allow in fuel supplies, saying it could be used by Hamas for military purposes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us