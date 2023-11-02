WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden says he supports 'pause' not 'ceasefire' on Israel's Gaza attacks
US President Joe Biden has said that he backs a pause solely for the release of Israeli prisoners as Israel continues to bomb Gaza.
Biden says he supports 'pause' not 'ceasefire' on Israel's Gaza attacks
US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minnesota, on November 1, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 2, 2023

President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian "pause" in Gaza crisis to get "prisoners" out of Gaza.

The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him.

"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now," she said, referring to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The president responded: "I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out."

Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by "prisoners" the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.

Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi.

"I'm the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I'm the guy that talked to (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El) Sisi to convince him to open the door" along Gaza's border with Egypt to allow freed hostages to leave.

RelatedWhat's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?

Gaza crisis

Biden indicated that he was discussing the recent release of two US hostages formerly held by the Palestinian group.

The White House has previously called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.

The Israeli army relentlessly bombed Gaza and launched an increasingly extensive ground offensive into the territory following the Hamas-initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air on October 7.

Hamas stated that the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and the growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Related'Dozens killed' in second Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us