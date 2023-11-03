The UN has voiced concern as Israel began sending back to Gaza thousands of Palestinian workers who had been stuck in Israel since the start of hostilities.

The workers may not have homes to return to and face grave dangers from ongoing military clashes in the territory, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

"I understand that among these people who are being sent back are those Palestinian workers and hospital patients who had been detained in the aftermath of October 7," Throssell said.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza.

Since then, Israel's assaults have killed more than 9,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

'Detained without sufficient legal basis'

Before the conflict started, some 18,500 Gaza residents held Israeli work permits, according to COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.

"We were very concerned that at least 4,000 Palestinian workers and hospital patients were detained without sufficient legal basis in military facilities after Israel revoked their permits," Throssell said.

COGAT did not immediately respond to a request for the number of Palestinians of Gaza who were working inside Israel on October 7.

"There are worrying reports that some are being sent back into Gaza, despite the gravity of the situation there," Throssell said.

"We don't know exactly to where; it probably isn't clear whether they have got even a home to go to; and it's an incredibly difficult and dangerous situation."