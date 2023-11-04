WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN expert calls for urgent access to clean water in Gaza
The vast majority of the clean drinking water in Gaza is produced by desalination plants, but due to electricity and fuel shortages resulting from the Israeli blockade, these plants are running at minimal capacity.
UN expert calls for urgent access to clean water in Gaza
According to UNICEF, 96 percent of the water from Gaza’s sole aquifer is contaminated and unfit for human consumption.. / Photo: AFP
November 4, 2023

UN expert Pedro Arrojo has warned of the “catastrophic” lack of clean drinking water in Gaza.

Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais on Saturday, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation said hundreds of thousands of people in the besieged enclave are drinking unhealthy and salty water to survive.

“People who die in bombings will be included in the statistics, but those who get ill from drinking unsafe water will remain in the shadows,” he said.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, Arrojo and seven other UN experts said they are “convinced that the Palestinian people are at a grave risk of genocide.”

The El Pais interview explained that Gaza has three main sources of water: Aquifers, desalination plants and water pipelines connected to Israel.

According to UNICEF, 96 percent of the water from Gaza’s sole aquifer is contaminated and unfit for human consumption.

The vast majority of the clean drinking water comes from desalination plants. However, with a lack of electricity supply and fuel shortages, due to the Israeli blockade, those plants are running at minimal capacity.

“Cutting off energy means cutting off water,” Arrojo said.

'Time running out'

As for the water pipes connected with Israel, which supply around 10 percent of Gaza’s water, they were cut off at the beginning of the war.

Two of the three pipes began partially working again on October 15. However, as of November 1, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that none of the pipes were functioning.

Meanwhile, the aid trucks trickling through the Rafah crossing with Egypt aren’t even able to cover 1 percent of Gaza’s water needs, Arrojo said, calling Israel’s actions a “crime against humanity.”

Faced with a struggle to stay hydrated, Arrojo said many people are drinking salty water extracted from wells. This water can cause reactions like vomiting or diarrhoea, which can exacerbate dehydration or kidney problems.

“Drinking this water will make you vomit, but if you don’t, you’ll be dead in five or six days, ” he said.

Gaza’s five sewage treatment plants have also closed. Waste is mixing with aquifers and accumulating in some streets, sparking more risks of disease, El Pais reported.

With “time is running out” and 2 million Gazans struggling to find water, Arrojo and six other UN experts are calling for Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire.

Even before the siege, citizens of Gaza struggled with the worst drinking water conditions in the region.

“The long-term Israeli blockade has caused a serious deterioration of water security in Gaza,” a joint statement from the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health and the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in 2021.

“The residents of the besieged enclave are forced to witness the slow poisoning of their children and loved ones.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us