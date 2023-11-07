WORLD
Multiple deaths as minibus explodes in Afghanistan's capital
Tragic bus explosion in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi highlights ongoing security challenges despite reduced overall violence in post-Taliban Afghanistan.
The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks has reduced dramatically after the Taliban seized power / Photo: AFP.
November 7, 2023

Seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in a bus explosion in the Afghan capital, police have said.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said on Tuesday that the explosion occurred in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood - an enclave of the Shia Hazara community.

"An explosion occurred in a bus carrying civilian passengers in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, unfortunately, seven of our compatriots were martyred and 20 others were injured," Zadran said in a post on social media site X.

Security personnel were on site and had begun investigating, he added.

Suicide attacks reduced

A deadly explosion in a sports club in the same neighbourhood was claimed by Daesh-K in late October.

Taliban authorities said four people were killed and seven injured in that blast.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks has reduced dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

However, a number of armed groups - including the regional chapter of Daesh - remain a threat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
