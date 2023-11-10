WORLD
4 MIN READ
Philippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea
Chinese and Philippine vessels engage in a new confrontation in the South China Sea, with Manila charging that a Chinese coast guard ship blasted a Philippine supply ship with a water cannon in disputed waters.
Philippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea
A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel during an incident that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea last month. / Photo: Reuters
November 10, 2023

The Philippines has accused the Chinese coast guard of "dangerous harassment" of Filipino boats in the disputed South China Sea, including firing a water cannon and blocking vessels on a resupply mission.

The incident happened on Friday during a Philippine mission to deliver provisions to a tiny garrison on Second Thomas Shoal, which is part of the Spratly Islands and a longstanding flashpoint between the countries.

Manila said the Chinese coast guard and other vessels "recklessly harassed, blocked, executed dangerous maneuvers" as they tried to "illegally impede or obstruct" Friday's mission.

A Chinese coast guard vessel had fired a water cannon against one of two supply boats, according to the Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

The supply mission was also the target of "extremely reckless and dangerous harassment at close proximity" by Chinese boats inside the shoal, it said in a statement, adding that the Philippine vessels still managed to deliver their cargo.

China, however, said it "took control measures" against two Philippine transport boats and three coast guard vessels it insisted were in Chinese waters.

"The Philippines' actions infringe on China's territorial sovereignty," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said. "We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringing actions."

'Illegal and irresponsible actions'

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

A handful of Filipino troops are stationed on the crumbling BRP Sierra Madre, which the Philippine Navy grounded on the reef in 1999 to check China's advance in the waters.

The troops depend on the resupply missions for their survival.

The task force said the Philippine embassy in Beijing had lodged a protest with the Chinese foreign ministry over the latest incident, which it said had "put the lives of our people at risk".

"The systematic and consistent manner in which the People's Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue," the statement said.

RelatedThe South China Sea dispute explained

'Renewed aggressive tendencies'

Friday's incident comes nearly three weeks after two collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels during another resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, with the countries trading blame.

China's intentions were clearly designed to "stop the resupply missions to the Sierra Madre", said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

"The use of water cannon again is an indication of something like renewed aggressive tendencies... it's like they are demonstrating that they are not being deterred by what we've been doing," he told AFP.

The Marcos administration has publicly criticised Chinese actions in the South China Sea, and sought stronger security ties with Japan and the United States in the face of Chinese actions in the waters.

RelatedASEAN begins first-ever joint military drills amid South China Sea tensions
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us