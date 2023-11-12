Eleven neighbourhoods in the Palestinian city of Hebron have been under a curfew of the Israeli military since October 7, an Israeli NGO said.

“Stores and businesses have been shut down and thousands of people, amounting to about 750 families, are imprisoned at home. Only after two weeks of full curfew, on October 21, 2023, did the military permit residents to leave home on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening,” B’Tselem said in a report.

The Old City in Hebron is under Israeli control, and it is inhabited by a number of Israeli settlers.

“Venturing out of the house requires crossing checkpoints and engaging with soldiers. This invariably involves humiliating treatment and meticulous body searches, and takes up most of the brief window of time allotted to the residents,” the NGO said.

B’Tselem stressed that there is “no justification for keeping hundreds of people under a blanket movement ban.”