Hundreds of thousands of protesters across Europe have taken to the streets in solidarity with the Palestinian people in response to Israel's brutal bombardment of civilians in besieged Gaza.

Over 11,000 Palestinians — mostly women, children, and elderly — have been killed and thousands have been injured. Over a million of the enclave's residents have been displaced.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Germany, Sweden and Greece, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine", criticising the ongoing attitude of the Israeli government in Gaza.

Germany

Freedom for Palestine rally was held in Cologne, Germany, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Participants gathered at the square between the historic Cologne Cathedral and the train station carried Palestinian flags and banners with messages criticising Israel.

The rally was attended by citizens of different countries as well as Turkish people.

In the speeches made during the demonstration, the "persecution" that the Palestinian people have been subjected to for years was underlined.

Sweden

A large number of people in Stockholm also took to the streets to show solidarity with Palestinian people.

Protestors gathered near the Swedish parliament.

They chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and carried banners drawing attention to the killing of thousands of children in Gaza.

They also called out the Swedish government's support for Israel, accusing the government of complicity in Israel's war on the besieged enclave.

Greece

Hundreds of Greek spectators, who gathered at the Panathenaic Stadium in central Athens on the occasion of the 40th Athens Marathon, opened Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.

Some participants of the marathon also displayed Palestinian flags.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Greek Communist Party’s (KKE) news outlet 902.gr, hundreds of people rallied around Souda Bay in Greece, used by the US Navy and Air Forces, to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the NATO and US polices in the conflict.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave — including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.