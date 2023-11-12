WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Freedom for Palestine': Thousands march across Europe for Gaza
Citizens across Europe unite in massive rallies condemning Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza, demanding an end to the violence and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.
'Freedom for Palestine': Thousands march across Europe for Gaza
Palestine / Photo: AP
November 12, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of protesters across Europe have taken to the streets in solidarity with the Palestinian people in response to Israel's brutal bombardment of civilians in besieged Gaza.

Over 11,000 Palestinians — mostly women, children, and elderly — have been killed and thousands have been injured. Over a million of the enclave's residents have been displaced.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Germany, Sweden and Greece, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine", criticising the ongoing attitude of the Israeli government in Gaza.

Germany

Freedom for Palestine rally was held in Cologne, Germany, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Participants gathered at the square between the historic Cologne Cathedral and the train station carried Palestinian flags and banners with messages criticising Israel.

The rally was attended by citizens of different countries as well as Turkish people.

In the speeches made during the demonstration, the "persecution" that the Palestinian people have been subjected to for years was underlined.

Sweden

A large number of people in Stockholm also took to the streets to show solidarity with Palestinian people.

Protestors gathered near the Swedish parliament.

They chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and carried banners drawing attention to the killing of thousands of children in Gaza.

They also called out the Swedish government's support for Israel, accusing the government of complicity in Israel's war on the besieged enclave.

Greece

Hundreds of Greek spectators, who gathered at the Panathenaic Stadium in central Athens on the occasion of the 40th Athens Marathon, opened Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.

Some participants of the marathon also displayed Palestinian flags.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Greek Communist Party’s (KKE) news outlet 902.gr, hundreds of people rallied around Souda Bay in Greece, used by the US Navy and Air Forces, to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the NATO and US polices in the conflict.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave — including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us