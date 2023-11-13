International bodies like the UN Security Council have failed to resolve global issues and have even "exacerbated" them, according to the head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In an article penned for Spanish magazine Atalayar on Saturday, Fahrettin Altun said it is "clear that international organisations must be established in light of the new century and the new era, taking into account new balances."

In the article titled "Erdogan's Türkiye offers solutions where the UN has failed", Altun highlighted that Ankara is preparing for a new "multidimensional" and "multi-actor" international conjuncture in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's oft-cited assertion, "The world is bigger than five," referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: the US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

To resolve global and regional problems, Türkiye has effectively employed humanitarian and diplomatic channels, as well as modern instruments of interstate interaction, such as public diplomacy, Altun noted.

"With the breakthroughs made in recent years, Türkiye is respected in international balance and successfully fulfils its role as a playmaker in regional issues, especially in the Middle East and the Caucasus," he underlined.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said the "solution-oriented political stance" championed under Erdogan's leadership, which stresses the humanitarian aspect of the issue, demonstrates this fact.

"As Ukraine, Karabakh, and other regional issues clearly demonstrate, as the Republic (of Türkiye) enters its second century, Türkiye has become a playmaker and a leading country in its region," Altun said.