TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israeli forces destroy Mavi Marmara memorial in Gaza
Over 13 years after the Israeli attack on the Mavi Marmara aid flotilla, Israeli forces have destroyed a monument built in Gaza to honour the victims.
Israeli forces destroy Mavi Marmara memorial in Gaza
In May 2010, a flotilla named the Mavi Marmara, comprising six civilian ships carrying 750 activists from 37 countries, set sail to Gaza from Istanbul./ Photo: X/@mavimarmaratr / Others
November 16, 2023

Israeli soldiers destroyed a monument in Gaza dedicated to the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla which aimed to break the blockade and provide aid to Palestinians in the besieged enclave, resulting in the tragic killing of 10 Turkish citizens by the Israeli army.

The attack occurred in Gaza Port on Thursday, a day after the organisers of the Mavi Marmara initiative declared their intention to launch a similar flotilla later in the year, according to the Israeli army.

"In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers... took operational control of the Gaza harbor, which was controlled by Hamas,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

In May 2010, a flotilla named the Mavi Marmara, comprising six civilian ships carrying 750 activists from 37 countries, set sail from an Istanbul seaport with the goal of breaking the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Laden with around 6,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the flotilla aimed to reach the shores of Palestine.

RelatedTurkish FM urges West to uphold moral values over Gaza brutality

Deadly attack

On the morning of May 31, as the ships neared their destination, the Israeli navy launched a raid on the Mavi Marmara.

The Israeli forces deployed four naval frigates, three helicopters, two submarines, and 30 zodiac boats in the deadly attack.

Tragically, the raid resulted in the death of nine Turkish activists on the spot, with an additional 30 individuals sustaining injuries. One activist succumbed to their injuries nearly four years after the incident.

In the aftermath of the attack, Türkiye demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed, and the lifting of Israel’s Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised over the incident to Türkiye’s then-Prime Minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Türkiye’s humanitarian presence in Gaza.

Over 13 years after the Mavi Marmara attack, the organisers are once again hoping to send another aid flotilla to help besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October 7, after Israel started bombing Gaza following the Hamas attack, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 8,000 women and children, while over 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

RelatedCancer patients evacuated from Gaza heading to Türkiye for treatment
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us