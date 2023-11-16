WORLD
2 MIN READ
Time has come to replace Netanyahu, extremists: Israel's Yair Lapid
Israeli opposition leader's comments come in the wake of Israel's relentless war on Gaza.
Time has come to replace Netanyahu, extremists: Israel's Yair Lapid
Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party in Israel's ruling coalition, which includes ultra-nationalist and religious parties. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 16, 2023

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid says it is time to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that there would be broad support to form a unity government led by Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.

Lapid, who served briefly as prime minister last year, said he believed a large majority of the 120 lawmakers in the Knesset, or parliament, would sign on to such a coalition.

He made his comments as Israel pressed on with its military offensive in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 blitz through southern Israel.

"The time has come - we need to establish a national reconstruction government. Likud will lead it, Netanyahu and the extremists will be replaced, over 90 members of the Knesset will be partners in the coalition for healing and reconnection," Lapid wrote on social media platform X.

RelatedIsraeli PM Netanyahu's Likud party members discuss plans to oust him

'There is no time'

Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party in Israel's ruling coalition, which includes far-right and religious parties. Together they control 64 seats in parliament.

Lapid refused to join Netanyahu's war cabinet at the start of the war, though other lawmakers agreed to do so.

"I hear those saying this is not the time. We waited 40 days, there is no more time. What we need now is a government that will deal with nothing other than security and the economy," Lapid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We can't afford another election cycle in the coming year in which we continue to fight and explain why the other side is a disaster."

RelatedFormer Turkish lawmaker, lawyers files criminal complaint against Netanyahu
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us