Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid says it is time to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that there would be broad support to form a unity government led by Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.

Lapid, who served briefly as prime minister last year, said he believed a large majority of the 120 lawmakers in the Knesset, or parliament, would sign on to such a coalition.

He made his comments as Israel pressed on with its military offensive in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 blitz through southern Israel.

"The time has come - we need to establish a national reconstruction government. Likud will lead it, Netanyahu and the extremists will be replaced, over 90 members of the Knesset will be partners in the coalition for healing and reconnection," Lapid wrote on social media platform X.

Related Israeli PM Netanyahu's Likud party members discuss plans to oust him

'There is no time'

Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party in Israel's ruling coalition, which includes far-right and religious parties. Together they control 64 seats in parliament.

Lapid refused to join Netanyahu's war cabinet at the start of the war, though other lawmakers agreed to do so.

"I hear those saying this is not the time. We waited 40 days, there is no more time. What we need now is a government that will deal with nothing other than security and the economy," Lapid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We can't afford another election cycle in the coming year in which we continue to fight and explain why the other side is a disaster."