Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Group of 20 leaders to "take an initiative in realising a two-state solution" to resolve the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at virtual summit meeting of G20 leaders hosted by India, Erdogan said: "The tragedy unfolding in the occupied Palestinian lands, especially in Gaza, has exceeded the limits of humanity's tolerance."

Türkiye is ready to take a role, including as a guarantor, with other countries in a possible new security structure in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he reiterated.

"None of what is happening (in Gaza) can be explained with the right to self-defence. War crimes are crimes against humanity are clearly being committed there," Erdogan added.

'Türkiye cannot justify any actions targeting civilians'

"Israel forced Palestinians to migrate from their homeland. They mercilessly bombed hospitals, schools, camps, places of worship, and churches, where the Palestinians sought refuge in a last glimmer of hope to escape death," said Erdogan.

"They even lost control to the extent of threatening to use nuclear bombs, a threat they had always denied until now."

"Those responsible for these actions must be held accountable before the international law, along with the conscience of humanity," he said.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye cannot justify or legitimise any actions targeting civilians.

He urged G20 leaders to respond with the same outrage against civilian deaths, regardless of whether they are Israeli, Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim or Christian.

Erdogan also welcomed the humanitarian pause agreement, which includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners, announced by Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, describing the move as “a positive development.”

Turkish leader expressed hope that the step will contribute to the establishment of a permanent ceasefire and peace as soon as possible.

Türkiye's efforts for humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza

Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing humanitarian aid efforts in the region.

"Until now, we have sent 11 planes and a civilian ship loaded with 666,000 tons of aid materials to El Arish International Airport in northeastern Egypt in cooperation with our Egyptian brothers," said Erdogan.

"We continue to facilitate the transfer of wounded people, especially cancer patients and children, to Türkiye for treatment," he added.

Erdogan called on G20 leaders to take the necessary steps for the uninterrupted supply and delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following an October 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the besieged enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Humanitarian pause agreement between Israel and Hamas

Early Wednesday, Israel and Hamas announced a humanitarian pause agreement, which includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Under the deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

The agreement also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.

It allows an extension of the pause and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides.