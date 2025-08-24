TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan marks 954th anniversary of Malazgirt victory calling it a key milestone in history
The battle is regarded by Turks as the start of Anatolia’s transformation into Turkish homeland.
Erdogan marks 954th anniversary of Malazgirt victory calling it a key milestone in history
Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message on the anniversary of the August 26th Manzikert Victory / AA
August 24, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended events organised by the Archers Foundation in Ahlat, Bitlis, on Monday to commemorate the 954th anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt.

In his opening remarks, Erdogan said the victory was a significant turning point that determined the fate of Türkiye.

“The Victory of Malazgirt, won exactly 954 years ago, on August 26, 1071, under the leadership of Sultan Alp Arslan, changed the course of our history,” the Turkish President said.

“With this victory, the Turkish nation demonstrated its will to make Anatolia its eternal homeland and laid the foundation for its deep-rooted existence that has endured for a thousand years.”

On August 26, 1071, the Seljuks defeated the larger Byzantine forces, opening Anatolia to lasting Turkish rule.

The anniversary of this battle, symbolising Turkish resilience, aligns with Türkiye’s terror-free initiative aimed at eliminating the PKK threat, which has long plagued regions where the Seljuks once prepared for battle.

“Today, our most important duty is to keep the spirit of Malazgirt alive and pass on this sacred legacy to future generations. Because Malazgirt was not just a battle, but the symbol of our nation's thousand-year-old brotherhood, love of country, and will to coexist,” President Erdogan said.

Recommended

On Monday, Erdogan also led a Cabinet meeting in Ahlat, Bitlis province, at a newly opened presidential complex—the first modern presidential office outside Ankara.

Ahlat served as the Seljuk army’s departure point before the Battle of Malazgirt , located in today’s Mus province.

“On this occasion, I extend my most sincere congratulations to our noble nation on the anniversary of the August 26th Victory of Malazgirt,” Erdogan said.

RelatedTRT Global - How Turks came to Anatolia: The Battle of Manzikert

Key battles of the War of Independence took place in August, earning the month the informal title “month of victories,” with August 30 officially celebrated as Victory Day in the country.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us