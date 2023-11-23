Türkiye stands out among the nations actively protesting Israel's brutal offensive in Gaza, as indicated by data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

Protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza continue worldwide.

To voice support for Gaza, tens of thousands of people from all over the world participated in these demonstrations.

The primary demand in these protests was an end to the massacre in Gaza, and ensuring humanitarian access to the region.

According to ACLED's report covering the first three weeks of the ongoing conflicts, over 4,200 protests were organised worldwide.

Of these protests, 3,700 were pro-Palestinian, and 520 were pro-Israel.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrations protested the deaths of thousands of people, 40% of whom were children, in Israeli attacks and called for a permanent ceasefire.

In pro-Israel demonstrations, the October 7 attack by Hamas was protested, and the release of Israeli prisoners was demanded.

The highest number of pro-Palestinian protests occurred in Yemen with 490, followed by 357 in Türkiye, 276 in Iran, and 267 in Morocco.

While the Western media highlighted pro-Palestinian protests in London, Berlin, and Washington, ACLED noted that the Middle East and North African populations showed the fastest and strongest reactions with approximately 1,400 protests in the first three weeks.

Global demonstrations surged after Israel demanded the evacuation of northern Gaza on October 13 and its attack on the al Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17.

The US hosted the most protests with over 600 demonstrations. Both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests took place in the country.

The pro-Palestinian march in Washington stood out as one of the most attended events in recent years.

Approximately 170 protests were also held in the German capital Berlin.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7, killing more than 14,854 Palestinians, including over 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.