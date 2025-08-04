WORLD
Five years after Beirut blast, Lebanese president vows 'justice without exceptions'
Joseph Aoun pledges accountability as the US calls for an independent judiciary five years after the 2020 port explosion.
The 2020 Beirut port blast killed over 220, injured 7,000 and devastated the city. / AFP
August 4, 2025

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed Monday to apply justice as he marked the 5th anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

In a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency on X, Aoun described the August 4, 2020 blast – one of the world’s most powerful non-nuclear explosions – as “a major crime that shook the conscience of the nation and the world, claiming the lives of more than 200 martyrs, injuring thousands of innocent people, and destroying entire neighborhoods of our beloved capital.”

“The Lebanese state, with all its institutions, is committed to uncovering the whole truth regardless of obstacles or the rank of those involved,” Aoun said.

“Justice will not die, and accountability is inevitable.”

The Lebanese president emphasised that holding those responsible for the disaster remains a top national priority.

“We will continue to press all competent authorities to ensure transparent and fair investigations that bring perpetrators to justice.”

Independent probe

The US Embassy in Beirut also weighed in on the anniversary, voicing support for the Lebanese people’s demand for accountability.

It stressed that Lebanon “deserves an independent and impartial judicial system that delivers justice for the victims, not protections for the elites,” and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to “a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Lebanon shaped by its people— not outside forces.”

The explosion killed more than 220 people, injured over 7,000, and caused massive destruction across Beirut, which continues to struggle under a severe economic crisis.

According to official estimates, the blast occurred in Warehouse 12, which contained about 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate confiscated from a ship and stored there since 2014.

