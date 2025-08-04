India and the Philippines have conducted their first-ever joint naval drills in the contested South China Sea, marking a significant show of defence cooperation that will likely antagonise China.

The drills came as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos began a five-day state visit to New Delhi on Monday, where he will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials with an eye on boosting defence and trade ties.

In response, China—locked in separate territorial disputes with both nations—launched military patrols in the South China Sea and accused the India-Philippines joint manoeuvres of undermining regional stability.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Romeo Brawner said on Monday that the two-day joint naval sail and exercises, which began on Sunday, have been successful so far and expressed hopes that Filipino forces could engage India’s military in more joint manoeuvres in the future.

Asked about the Chinese patrols in the vicinity, Brawner said without elaborating that “we did not experience any untoward incident, but we were still shadowed. We expected that already.”

In past joint patrols with other foreign navies, Chinese navy and coast guard ships have kept watch from a distance, according to the Philippine military.

The Philippines has staged naval patrols in the disputed waters with its treaty ally, the United States, and other strategic partners, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and France, provoking angry Chinese reactions.