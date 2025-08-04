For years, Tesla had more US customers than any other major automotive brand, but its loyalty has plunged since CEO Elon Musk endorsed President Donald Trump last summer, according to data from research firm S&P Global Mobility shared exclusively.

The data, which has not been previously reported, shows Tesla’s customer loyalty peaked in June 2024, when 73 percent of Tesla-owning households in the market for a new car bought another Tesla, according to an S&P analysis of vehicle-registration data in all 50 states.

That industry-leading brand loyalty rate started to decrease in July, data showed, when Musk endorsed Trump following an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on the Republican nominee.

The rate bottomed at 49.9 percent last March, just below the industry average, after Musk launched Trump’s budget-slashing Department of Government Efficiency in January and started firing thousands of government workers.

Tesla's US loyalty rate has since ticked back up to 57.4 percent in May, the most recent month, putting it back above the industry average and about the same as Toyota but behind Chevrolet and Ford.

S&P analyst Tom Libby, called it "unprecedented" to see the runaway leader with customer loyalty fall so quickly in industry-average levels.

"I’ve never seen this rapid decline in such a short period," he said.

Tesla's timing of brand loyalty suggests that CEO's involvement in politics turned off customers in the EV pioneer's eco-conscious customer base, some analysts said.

"If they have Democratic leanings, then perhaps they consider other brands in addition to Tesla," said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar.

Tesla's ageing model lineup also faces stiffer competition from an array of EVs from legacy automakers, including General Motors, Hyundai and BMW.

The only new model Tesla has released since 2020, its triangular cybertruck, which proved a flop despite Musk’s prediction of hundreds of thousands in annual sales.

On an April earnings call, Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja singled out "the negative impact of vandalism and unwarranted hostility towards our brand and people," but also said there were "several weeks of lost production" when the company retooled factories to produce a refreshed version of its top-selling Model Y.

Musk in the April call said that "absent macro issues, we don't see any reduction in demand."

Tesla vehicle sales overall are falling globally, and declined 8 percent in the United States the first five months of 2025, according to S&P. Sales fell 33 precent over the first six months of the year in Europe, where public backlash to Musk’s politicking has been particularly fierce.

Musk's increased political activism was "very bad timing" for Tesla, Garrett Nelson- an analyst who tracks the EV maker at CFRA Research, said his top concerns for Tesla are its loss of market share and "what can be done to repair the brand damage."

Loyalty nosedive