WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Israeli army beat us': Freed Palestinian boy narrates ordeal in prison
"Every week, they (the Israeli army) came to beat us, and they took all our clothes, bed coverings and mattresses," says Osama Nayef Osama Marmash, who has been freed after spending five months in Israeli detention.
'Israeli army beat us': Freed Palestinian boy narrates ordeal in prison
Khalil Zamaara, released from Israeli jail as part of the prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas, reunites with his family in Hebron, occupied West Bank on November 27, 2023. / Photo: AA
November 27, 2023

Osama Nayef Osama Marmash, one of 39 Palestinians recently released by Israel as part of a swap deal during a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting with Hamas, spoke about the suffering of Palestinians inside Israeli prisons.

Marmash, 16, who is from Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, said he was administratively detained five months ago.

"Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons learned about the swap deal on Friday, after the release of a number of people," he told Anadolu on Sunday.

"I woke up in the morning, washed my face and read the Quran before Israeli soldiers began to wander through the prisoners' cells to call the names of those released, as my name was among them," he said.

"Since eight in the morning, we have been waiting in the cold until the Red Cross came and took us from Ofer Prison. "Every week, they (the Israeli army) came to beat us, and they took all our clothes, bed coverings and mattresses."

RelatedNumber of Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7 climbs to 3,200

He said the Israeli army gave every prisoner a very thin bed covering. He pointed to a banner of the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, that he was wearing around his neck because of the extreme cold.

Marmash recalled that the Israeli army once poured water on the prisoners despite the cold weather, stressing that the food allocated to the prisoners was very little. "They gave us two bags of bread a day, and we were eight people," he said.

He praised the Al Qassam Brigades, saying: "May Allah have mercy on the martyrs and heal the wounded."

A four-day humanitarian pause mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel's attacks on Gaza. Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to Palestinian health authorities in the besieged enclave. The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us