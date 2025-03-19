WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu’s war machine slaughters 174+ Gaza children in one day. Why did Netanyahu end the truce?
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that a wave of deadly overnight strikes on besieged Gaza was "only the beginning."
Netanyahu’s war machine slaughters 174+ Gaza children in one day. Why did Netanyahu end the truce?
Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 19, 2025

On March 18, Israel’s bloody attack on Gaza shattered a hard-won truce, killing over 400 Palestinian civilians — men, women and children — without mercy. Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu choose to end the ceasefire and bring more death and destruction to Gaza?

Netanyahu chooses war to stay in power

Backed by Trump, Netanyahu clung to power by siding with far-right allies who rejected a ceasefire and demanded war.

After the attack, he secured the support of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had threatened to leave if the truce continued.

He also regained the support of Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose party had quit the coalition in January over the ceasefire but rejoined after the assault.

Avoiding court: Netanyahu’s corruption case delayed

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. Scheduled to testify on March 19, his court appearance was cancelled after prosecutors cited "urgent security consultations" following the recent attacks — yet another delay in his legal battles.

Open calls for genocide

“Those [Palestinians] are animals … they need to be exterminated.”

Israel’s Education Minister Yoav Kisch

Netanyahu is also accused of genocide and faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his war crimes.

He also supports Trump’s Gaza plan, which aims to forcibly displace over 2 million Palestinians.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us